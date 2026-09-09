ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Move SC Against Order To Release 6,000 Cusecs Cauvery Water To TN

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is preparing to move the Supreme Court challenging the orders directing the state to release 6,000 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu, state Water Resources Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy said on Wednesday.

The Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) on Tuesday upheld the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing Karnataka to ensure a flow of 6,000 cusecs of water to Tamil Nadu for 15 days from September 9.

Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "The matter has been discussed at length with Chief Minister D K Shivakumar and preparations are under way to file a petition before the SC tomorrow after consultations with the legal team." He also said the government has directed officials to file a review petition before the CWRC against its order.

The minister said Karnataka's reservoir levels were currently "very critical" and the state does not have sufficient water to release. "At present, priority has to be given only to drinking water. At the same time, there is a need to fill dried-up lakes and tanks," he said.