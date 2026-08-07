ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Mandate 3-Day Village Stay For Urban Students, Develop 2,000 CSR Funded Schools: CM Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Friday proposed a curriculum requiring urban students to spend three days in villages to understand farming, food production and farmers’ difficulties.

Addressing Greater Bengaluru IT Companies & Industries Association (GBITCIA)’s Vision 2030 CSR Conference-2026 in the state capital, he urged companies to use Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds to improve rural education.

The CM added that Karnataka plans to develop 2,000 CSR-supported schools and introduce a separate mechanism to monitor corporate social spending. Shivakumar said quality education and exposure to technology at the primary level could reduce migration from villages to cities for education and employment.

“We have announced a plan in the Budget to develop 2,000 CSR schools,” he said, noting that thousands of teaching posts in government schools remain vacant. Recalling former President Pranab Mukherjee’s role in bringing changes to India’s CSR framework during the UPA government, Shivakumar said, “CSR is about living not only for ourselves, but also for others.”

Companies can develop government schools under their own branding and provide buildings, computers, laboratories, vehicles or other facilities. “You can select contractors and build the schools yourselves. The government will provide land and necessary cooperation,” he said.

Citing CSR initiatives by companies including Infosys and Wipro and three government schools developed near the Tamil Nadu border as examples, Shivakumar said effective projects would be encouraged. “CSR spending is not merely assistance to the government. It is an investment in society and the future of children,” he said.