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Karnataka To Host ‘Campus To Career’ Summit In May To Focus On Student Employability

Karnataka To Host ‘Campus To Career’ Summit In May To Focus On Student Employability ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka will host a two-day Campus to Career (C2C) Summit titled Future Ready Universities and Colleges on May 15 and 16 in Bengaluru, aiming to address the growing gap between academic learning and employment opportunities.

The summit will bring together representatives from higher education, industry, and government to discuss ways to make students more job-ready. With Karnataka positioning itself as a key technology and innovation hub, the event will focus on aligning university education with industry expectations.

Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said the initiative is part of the government’s effort to reform the state’s higher education system. “We want to ensure that our students are not just degree holders, but are equipped with the skills required by the industry,” he said. “This summit is a step towards creating a stronger connection between classrooms and careers.”

Karnataka To Host ‘Campus To Career’ Summit In May To Focus On Student Employability (ETV Bharat)

The programme is being organised in collaboration with several departments, including Collegiate and Technical Education, Skill Development, IT and BT, Commerce and Industries, Agriculture, and Medical Education. It will serve as a platform for policymakers, academic leaders, and industry professionals to discuss practical solutions.

Sudhakar said the focus will be on building structured pathways from education to employment. “Our goal is to create a system where students can transition smoothly from campus to career. This requires close coordination between universities and industry partners,” he noted.