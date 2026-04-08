Karnataka To Host ‘Campus To Career’ Summit In May To Focus On Student Employability
Karnataka's Campus to Career Summit on May 15-16 in Bengaluru aims to bridge the education-employment gap, reports Mohammed Rafiq Mulla
Published : April 8, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka will host a two-day Campus to Career (C2C) Summit titled Future Ready Universities and Colleges on May 15 and 16 in Bengaluru, aiming to address the growing gap between academic learning and employment opportunities.
The summit will bring together representatives from higher education, industry, and government to discuss ways to make students more job-ready. With Karnataka positioning itself as a key technology and innovation hub, the event will focus on aligning university education with industry expectations.
Higher Education Minister MC Sudhakar said the initiative is part of the government’s effort to reform the state’s higher education system. “We want to ensure that our students are not just degree holders, but are equipped with the skills required by the industry,” he said. “This summit is a step towards creating a stronger connection between classrooms and careers.”
The programme is being organised in collaboration with several departments, including Collegiate and Technical Education, Skill Development, IT and BT, Commerce and Industries, Agriculture, and Medical Education. It will serve as a platform for policymakers, academic leaders, and industry professionals to discuss practical solutions.
Sudhakar said the focus will be on building structured pathways from education to employment. “Our goal is to create a system where students can transition smoothly from campus to career. This requires close coordination between universities and industry partners,” he noted.
The summit will feature keynote sessions, panel discussions, and interactive forums covering topics such as future skills, industry-academia partnerships, internships, entrepreneurship, and digital learning.
Highlighting the importance of skill-based education, Sudhakar said, “We need to move beyond traditional teaching methods and introduce more practical and skill-oriented learning models. Students must be prepared for real-world challenges.”
A key highlight of the event will be the proposed launch of the Karnataka Higher Education Vision Framework, which aims to provide a roadmap for improving employability outcomes.
Senior leaders, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, are expected to attend the summit, along with ministers Dr. Sharanaprakash Patil, Priyank Kharge, M.B. Patil, and N. Cheluvarayaswamy. Chief Secretary Dr. Shalini Rajneesh and other senior officials are also likely to participate.
The event will also see the participation of vice chancellors, college principals, placement officers, HR professionals, startup founders, and representatives from skill development organisations. Students and young professionals are expected to be part of the discussions.
“The idea is to bring all stakeholders onto one platform and work towards a common goal of improving employability,” Sudhakar said. “If we get this right, it will benefit not just students, but the overall economy of the state.”
The summit will be held at The Lalit Ashok in Bengaluru and will include networking sessions aimed at building long-term collaborations between academia and industry.
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