ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Formulate SOP For Trekkers Exploring State Forests

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government will soon come out with a standard operating procedure (SOP) for trekking in the forests of the state. Minister for Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwar Khandre on Thursday directed the Chief Wildlife Warden to prepare ‘Dos and Don’ts’ for trekkers.

The move comes in the wake of the disappearance of an I-T professional from Kerala in the dense Tadindamol forest in Kodagu district and the missing minor girl in Chandradrona Hills in Chikkamagaluru district. While the Kerala woman was traced after four days, the search for the minor girl is still on.

The minister also suggested that the officer develop a mobile app exclusively for trekkers on the lines of ‘e-Gastu' and ‘MStripes’ apps already developed by the Forest Department. While the ‘e-Gastu’ app is used to keep an eye on the forest watchers and guards, ‘Mstripes’ is used in the state’s tiger reserves.