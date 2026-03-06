ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Enact Rohith Vemula Bill To Curb Caste Discrimination On Campuses: CM Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Friday announced that the state will enact the Rohith Vemula Bill to prevent caste-based atrocities against students across all government, private, and deemed universities in the state.

Last year, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had written to Siddaramaiah, urging his government to bring a law named after Rohith Vemula, a Dalit scholar who died by suicide due to alleged discrimination in 2016 in Telangana.

The draft Rohith Vemula Bill was discussed in the cabinet meeting on February 26. It was then decided that after obtaining certain inputs from the Home department, it would be placed before the next cabinet meeting for finalisation.

Presenting the state budget, Siddaramaiah said, "Rohith Vemula Bill will be enacted to prevent atrocities on caste lines on students across all government, private, and deemed universities in the State." The Chief Minister said students' union elections would be reinstated in the colleges and universities in the state to foster leadership, responsibility and democratic values.

He also said that the University of Visveshvarayya College of Engineering (UVCE) will be developed on the model of IIT, at a total cost of Rs 500 crore. For this, the state government has already provided Rs 100 crore and assured that Rs 100 crore will be provided during the current year also.

On the Karnataka Higher Education Transformation Project, he said it is being implemented at a cost of Rs 2,500 crore with Asian Development Bank (ADB) assistance to strengthen government first-grade colleges and government polytechnics, to establish Centres of Excellence, and to enhance research outcomes.

"Under this project, 40 government first-grade colleges and 11 polytechnics are being developed as model institutions. Further, nine Centres of Excellence will be established with ADB assistance to promote entrepreneurship and start-up culture among students."

The CM also announced that 15 new courses with high demand and employment potential, such as AI, Machine Learning, Cloud Computing, Mining Engineering, and Automation Engineering, will be launched in 11 government polytechnics and in the government engineering college in Chitradurga.