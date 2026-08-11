ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Decide On Nomadic, Tribal Commission Within A Month: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government would take a decision within a month on constituting a commission for nomadic and tribal communities.

Speaking at a World Indigenous Peoples' Day programme at Ambedkar Bhavan in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the proposal to establish a Nomadic and Tribal Commission was part of the Congress government's election manifesto.

"A request has been submitted to constitute a Nomadic and Tribal Commission. A decision will be taken within one month," he said.

He said the tribal communities are "children of nature" and that the indigenous communities had lived in harmony with nature long before civilisation changed people's lifestyles. "You live alongside nature. No matter how powerful or successful we become, we ultimately wish to live in harmony with nature," he said.

Shivakumar acknowledged that nomadic and tribal communities continued to face several challenges and said the government had introduced various programmes focused on education and other forms of support.

He also spoke about the Forest Rights Act that was enacted during the United Progressive Alliance government. Talking about the tribal families in his constituency and Bengaluru district, Shivakumar said he was familiar with their lives, emotions, and labour. He said tribal and nomadic communities need to prioritise education while preserving their traditional occupations. "Give priority to education and become educated and aware, but do not abandon your traditional occupations. Only a tree with strong roots can bear fruit," he said.