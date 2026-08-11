Karnataka To Decide On Nomadic, Tribal Commission Within A Month: Shivakumar
The Chief Minister urged members of the communities not to feel inferior and to take pride in their heritage and labour.
Published : August 11, 2026 at 10:13 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday said the state government would take a decision within a month on constituting a commission for nomadic and tribal communities.
Speaking at a World Indigenous Peoples' Day programme at Ambedkar Bhavan in Bengaluru, Shivakumar said the proposal to establish a Nomadic and Tribal Commission was part of the Congress government's election manifesto.
"A request has been submitted to constitute a Nomadic and Tribal Commission. A decision will be taken within one month," he said.
He said the tribal communities are "children of nature" and that the indigenous communities had lived in harmony with nature long before civilisation changed people's lifestyles. "You live alongside nature. No matter how powerful or successful we become, we ultimately wish to live in harmony with nature," he said.
Shivakumar acknowledged that nomadic and tribal communities continued to face several challenges and said the government had introduced various programmes focused on education and other forms of support.
He also spoke about the Forest Rights Act that was enacted during the United Progressive Alliance government. Talking about the tribal families in his constituency and Bengaluru district, Shivakumar said he was familiar with their lives, emotions, and labour. He said tribal and nomadic communities need to prioritise education while preserving their traditional occupations. "Give priority to education and become educated and aware, but do not abandon your traditional occupations. Only a tree with strong roots can bear fruit," he said.
Referring to B.R. Ambedkar's comments that those who forget history cannot create history, Shivakumar said communities need protect their identity, values, and traditional way of life. He said the state government had declared revenue villages and distributed title deeds and houses to eligible families. He also appealed to parents to ensure their children receive education and opportunities to progress.
"It is our duty to strengthen communities that have suffered and remained deprived. The government will provide what is rightfully due to you," Shivakumar said.
Shivakumar also announced that the government had decided to introduce a programme under which students from cities would spend three days in villages to understand rural life and the challenges faced by local communities. "We have introduced five guarantee schemes for your benefit. We must support one another," he said.
The Chief Minister urged members of the communities not to feel inferior and to take pride in their heritage and labour. "We are committed to respecting your hard work. Protect your voting rights during the SIR process. The government is also taking steps to provide caste and residential certificates," he said.
Shivakumar concluded his address with a request to the nomadic and tribal communities to protect their land, traditional assets, and cultural roots while using education and government welfare programmes to build a secure future.
Read More:
- Gujarat: Tribal Farmers’ Protest Enters Third Day in Narmada; Cattle Face Water Shortage As Deadlock Continues
- Women In Odisha's Kendrapara Stare At Job Loss As District's Sole Sal Leaf Unit On The Verge Of Shutting Down
- In Maharashtra's Remote Tribal Melghat, Children Deprived Of Nutrition, Education, Govt Schemes As They Don't Have Aadhaar