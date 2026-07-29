Karnataka To Challenge CWRC Order Directing Release of Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu
Reddy also said the hurdles delaying the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project were being resolved and that work on the project could begin soon.
Published : July 29, 2026 at 4:35 AM IST|
Updated : July 29, 2026 at 4:44 AM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will challenge the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing the state to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, citing severe drought conditions and an acute water shortage, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Tuesday.
Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Reddy said the state would file an appeal before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against the CWRC's recommendation after consulting legal experts.
"We will hold an emergency meeting with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, legal experts, and senior officials of the Water Resources Department. An appeal will be filed with the CWMA immediately. There is a provision to challenge the CWRC's recommendation before the Authority," the minister said.
"We do not have enough water even for drinking purposes. How can we release water in such a difficult situation?" Reddy said.
The minister said the authorities had already been informed about the state's decision to file an appeal and assured that the government was committed to safeguarding Karnataka's interests. "We will protect the interests of Karnataka and its farmers through legal means," he said.
Reddy also said the hurdles delaying the proposed Mekedatu balancing reservoir project were being resolved and that work on the project could begin soon. He added that the Supreme Court had not accepted Tamil Nadu's objections to the project and said there were currently no legal impediments to moving ahead. "After making certain revisions to the detailed project report, we will soon submit the proposal to the Centre," he said.
Referring to a response by the Central government in the Rajya Sabha to a question raised by PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, Reddy said the Centre had clarified that a state does not require permission from a neighbouring state to construct a dam.
The minister also said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin is expected to meet Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on August 3, during which the Mekedatu project and other Cauvery-related issues are likely to be discussed.
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