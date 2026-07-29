ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Challenge CWRC Order Directing Release of Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government will challenge the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee's (CWRC) recommendation directing the state to release 3,500 cusecs of Cauvery water daily to Tamil Nadu for the next 15 days, citing severe drought conditions and an acute water shortage, Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramalinga Reddy said on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters at Karnataka Bhavan in New Delhi, Reddy said the state would file an appeal before the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) against the CWRC's recommendation after consulting legal experts.

"We will hold an emergency meeting with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, legal experts, and senior officials of the Water Resources Department. An appeal will be filed with the CWMA immediately. There is a provision to challenge the CWRC's recommendation before the Authority," the minister said.

"We do not have enough water even for drinking purposes. How can we release water in such a difficult situation?" Reddy said.