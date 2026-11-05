ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka To Celebrate National Education Day On November 11; Awards For Minority Institutions, Students

Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Minority Welfare U T Khader addressing the meeting of government officials regarding National Education Day on November 11. ( Etv Bharat )

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government will organise a state-level celebration of National Education Day on November 11 to mark the birth anniversary of Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, India's first Education Minister and a freedom fighter.

The programme, organised by the Department of Minority Welfare, will be held at the Banquet Hall of Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru from 10 AM.

The event aims to recognise contributions to education, particularly by institutions and educators working among minority communities, rural populations and socially disadvantaged groups.

The Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, ministers in charge of Home, Medical Education, Primary and Secondary Education, and Higher Education, along with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, senior government officials, educationists and representatives of educational institutions, are expected to attend.

Awards For Educators

State-level awards will be presented to recognise achievements in minority education. The categories include outstanding minority educational institutions, principals and headmasters, government and aided schools, and government and aided colleges. Individuals and institutions making notable contributions to education will also receive special recognition.

The government will also honour meritorious students from Maulana Azad Model Schools and other institutions functioning under the Department of Minority Welfare who secured the highest marks in the 2025-26 SSLC and Second PUC examinations.

The initiative is intended to recognise academic excellence, encourage students to pursue higher education and motivate institutions to improve the quality of learning.

Children's Health And Safety

Special exhibitions involving various government departments will focus on children's health, safety and overall well-being. The health section will cover child health, nutrition, personal hygiene, disease prevention and healthy lifestyles. The Fire and Emergency Services Department will conduct awareness activities on fire prevention, safety measures in schools and precautions during emergencies.