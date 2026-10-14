Karnataka: Tiger Found Dead In Snare, Elephant Tusks Missing In Bandipur; Poaching Suspected
Environmentalist raised suspicions that the Bawaria gang, which has been associated with poaching allegations, could be active in the Bandipur and Mudumalai forests.
Published : October 14, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Suspected poaching incidents have come to light in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where a tiger died after getting caught in a snare and the carcass of a wild elephant was found with both tusks missing. Both incidents occurred in the Maddur wildlife range and came to light after considerable delay, forest officials said.
The carcasses were in an advanced state of decomposition when they were discovered, complicating the initial examination.
The tiger, estimated to be around two years old, was found dead in a snare in the Hongalli beat of the Maddur range. Its gender could not immediately be determined because of the condition of the carcass. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis, officials said.
In a separate incident, an elephant carcass was discovered at Karadikallu Gudda in the same range. Both tusks were missing, raising suspicions of poaching.
A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate both incidents. Bandipur DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) L Nandish said the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had been informed. Details were not disclosed earlier to avoid alerting suspected poachers, he added.
Environmentalists Raise Concerns
Environmental activist Joseph Hoover criticised the delay in detecting the tiger's death, saying the snare had been placed within 300 metres of the forest boundary. He questioned the effectiveness of forest patrols and called for stronger monitoring.
Hoover also raised suspicions that the Bawaria gang, which has been associated with poaching allegations, could be active in the Bandipur and Mudumalai forests. He urged authorities to identify and arrest those responsible for the tiger's death and the suspected theft of the elephant's tusks.
He also called for greater public awareness and urged people to share information that could help prevent wildlife crimes.
The investigation is under way, and the circumstances surrounding both incidents are yet to be established.
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