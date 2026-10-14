ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Tiger Found Dead In Snare, Elephant Tusks Missing In Bandipur; Poaching Suspected

A tiger (left) was found dead in a snare in the Hongalli beat of the Maddur range while an elephant carcass was discovered at Karadikallu Gudda. ( ETV Bharat )

Chamarajanagar (Karnataka): Suspected poaching incidents have come to light in Karnataka's Bandipur Tiger Reserve, where a tiger died after getting caught in a snare and the carcass of a wild elephant was found with both tusks missing. Both incidents occurred in the Maddur wildlife range and came to light after considerable delay, forest officials said.

The carcasses were in an advanced state of decomposition when they were discovered, complicating the initial examination.

The tiger, estimated to be around two years old, was found dead in a snare in the Hongalli beat of the Maddur range. Its gender could not immediately be determined because of the condition of the carcass. A post-mortem examination has been conducted, and samples have been sent to a forensic laboratory for analysis, officials said.

In a separate incident, an elephant carcass was discovered at Karadikallu Gudda in the same range. Both tusks were missing, raising suspicions of poaching.

A special investigation team has been constituted to investigate both incidents. Bandipur DFO (Divisional Forest Officer) L Nandish said the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) had been informed. Details were not disclosed earlier to avoid alerting suspected poachers, he added.

Environmentalists Raise Concerns

Environmental activist Joseph Hoover criticised the delay in detecting the tiger's death, saying the snare had been placed within 300 metres of the forest boundary. He questioned the effectiveness of forest patrols and called for stronger monitoring.