3 Youths Die Of Asphyxiation After Using Charcoal Stove To Beat Cold In Karnataka’s Belagavi
The youths had returned after attending a function and, due to the cold weather, had lit a charcoal-based stove to warm the room
Published : November 19, 2025 at 9:42 AM IST
Belagavi: Three youths died due to asphyxiation, and another is in critical condition after they allegedly inhaled carbon monoxide from a charcoal stove lit to warm their room amid cold weather in Belagavi in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.
The deceased were identified as Rehan Motte (22), Moheen Nalaband (23), and Sarfaraj Harapanahalli (22). Shah Nawaz (19), who was found unconscious, has been admitted to the hospital and is stated to be critical, they said. Police said the youths are related to each other.
The tragic incident happened in the Aman Nagar area in Belagavi on Monday night and came to light on Tuesday when the parents broke open the door of the room. A senior police officer said the youths had returned on Monday after attending a function and, due to the cold weather, had lit a charcoal-based stove to warm the room.
The room had no ventilation, and the door was tightly closed from the inside, he said. The police officer added that preliminary investigations indicate the three died due to asphyxiation. The fire and smoke in the enclosed room reduced oxygen levels, and the carbon monoxide emitted from the charcoal stove is suspected to have choked them to death, he added.
Officials from the Malamaruti Police Station and Forensic experts reached the spot and gathered evidence. Balagavi North MLA Asif Sait also visited the spot.
