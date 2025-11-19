ETV Bharat / state

3 Youths Die Of Asphyxiation After Using Charcoal Stove To Beat Cold In Karnataka’s Belagavi

Belagavi: Three youths died due to asphyxiation, and another is in critical condition after they allegedly inhaled carbon monoxide from a charcoal stove lit to warm their room amid cold weather in Belagavi in Karnataka, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased were identified as Rehan Motte (22), Moheen Nalaband (23), and Sarfaraj Harapanahalli (22). Shah Nawaz (19), who was found unconscious, has been admitted to the hospital and is stated to be critical, they said. Police said the youths are related to each other.

The tragic incident happened in the Aman Nagar area in Belagavi on Monday night and came to light on Tuesday when the parents broke open the door of the room. A senior police officer said the youths had returned on Monday after attending a function and, due to the cold weather, had lit a charcoal-based stove to warm the room.