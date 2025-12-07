Karnataka TET Exam 2025 Concluded Successfully; Over 3 Lakh Candidates and 20,000 Staff Mobilised
Education officers confirmed that all examination centres followed the required procedures, and no irregularities were reported.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 10:35 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Education Department reported a strong turnout for the district-level examinations conducted on Sunday across all taluks in Bengaluru Rural. The exams were held for Class 5 and Class 8 students in two sessions. According to officials, the overall attendance stood at 93.35 per cent in the first session and 94.79 percent in the second session. The department said the exams were conducted smoothly and without disruptions.
High Attendance in Morning Session & Afternoon Session
The first session was held from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm for Class 5. A total of 85,042 students were registered, and all appeared for the exam, recording 100 percent attendance. In the external evaluation category, 79,394 out of 85,042 students were present, marking 93.35 per cent attendance.
Officials said the participation was encouraging. “The turnout shows that parents and schools are taking the assessments seriously,” an officer from the Education Department said.
The second session, conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm for Class 8 students, also saw a high response. Out of 2,50,189 registered students, all attended the exam. For the external evaluation category, 2,37,164 students were present, recording 94.79 per cent attendance.
Education officers confirmed that all examination centres followed the required procedures, and no irregularities were reported. “The cooperation from schools and staff ensured that the exams were conducted as planned,” an official noted.
Deployment of Staff and Support Teams
To ensure smooth conduct of the examinations, various officials and staff members were deployed across the district. The arrangements included nodal officers, monitoring teams and administrative staff.
A total of 1,233 Education Department staff members were on duty. Another 20,555 teachers from government and aided schools were assigned responsibilities across exam centres. Around 2,444 CRP and BRP officers, 1,222 cluster resource persons, and 1,826 observers were also deployed.
Additionally, 1,222 squad members monitored the centres, while 4,622 block-level officials coordinated operations. For external evaluation, 569 officials were engaged at taluk level, 352 at hobli level, and 35 at the district level. The department also deployed 33 officers for administrative supervision.
Officials stated that the combined efforts of field staff, teachers, coordinators, and administrative teams ensured successful completion of the examination process. Further evaluation work will proceed as per the examination schedule announced by the department.
The Education Department expressed satisfaction with the overall turnout and the cooperation received from schools, teachers, students, and parents.
Read more