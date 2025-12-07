ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka TET Exam 2025 Concluded Successfully; Over 3 Lakh Candidates and 20,000 Staff Mobilised

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Education Department reported a strong turnout for the district-level examinations conducted on Sunday across all taluks in Bengaluru Rural. The exams were held for Class 5 and Class 8 students in two sessions. According to officials, the overall attendance stood at 93.35 per cent in the first session and 94.79 percent in the second session. The department said the exams were conducted smoothly and without disruptions.



High Attendance in Morning Session & Afternoon Session

The first session was held from 9:30 am to 12:00 pm for Class 5. A total of 85,042 students were registered, and all appeared for the exam, recording 100 percent attendance. In the external evaluation category, 79,394 out of 85,042 students were present, marking 93.35 per cent attendance.

Officials said the participation was encouraging. “The turnout shows that parents and schools are taking the assessments seriously,” an officer from the Education Department said.

The second session, conducted from 2:00 pm to 4:30 pm for Class 8 students, also saw a high response. Out of 2,50,189 registered students, all attended the exam. For the external evaluation category, 2,37,164 students were present, recording 94.79 per cent attendance.

Education officers confirmed that all examination centres followed the required procedures, and no irregularities were reported. “The cooperation from schools and staff ensured that the exams were conducted as planned,” an official noted.



Deployment of Staff and Support Teams