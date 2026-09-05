Karnataka Teachers Can Now Use 'Tr' Prefix, Says CM DK Shivakumar
The prefix is akin to professional titles such as 'Dr' for medical doctors, 'Er' for engineers and 'Prof' for professors.
Published : September 5, 2026 at 10:59 PM IST
Vijayanagar: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said teachers in the state can use the prefix 'Tr' before their names as a mark of respect for their contribution to society. The prefix is akin to professional titles such as 'Dr' for medical doctors, 'Er' for engineers and 'Prof' for professors.
Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday launched 'Prajaseva Abhiyana', a citizen-connect campaign, from Kudligi hobli in Vijayanagar district, aiming to take governance to people's doorsteps. In this programme, Shivakumar made announcement.
"A teacher builds every person who goes on to build the nation. India's more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day," Shivakumar said.
He said every doctor, engineer, farmer, officer, entrepreneur and leader had a teacher behind them who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible.
"On this Teachers' Day, the Government of Karnataka has decided to honour this invaluable contribution with a distinct mark of respect. From today, teachers of Karnataka can proudly use the prefix 'Tr' before their names," he said.
Calling the two-letter prefix a symbol of a lifetime of service, Shivakumar said 'Tr' was more than a title — it represented society's recognition of teachers who had dedicated their lives to shaping others.
"A society that honours its teachers honours its own future," he said, thanking teachers for guiding, correcting and encouraging students to believe in themselves. He said the 'Tr' prefix was a recognition teachers had truly earned.
Prajaseva Abhiyana: 'Prajaseva Abhiyana' is an integrated system aimed at hearing citizens' grievances directly and providing solutions either on the spot or within a stipulated timeframe, officials said. Speaking after launching the campaign, Shivakumar said that the success of a government is not reflected in advertisements but in the smiles on people's faces.
"We have been given the opportunity to serve you. This is not merely a government programme. The time when people had to approach the government is gone. Now, the government is coming to the people. This programme has been launched to take governance to people's doorsteps," he said.
Shivakumar said officials should not merely sit in the Vidhana Soudha, district or taluk offices and work, but should go to the people, listen to their problems and resolve them.
The government has also issued an order in this regard.
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