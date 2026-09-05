ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Teachers Can Now Use 'Tr' Prefix, Says CM DK Shivakumar

Vijayanagar: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday said teachers in the state can use the prefix 'Tr' before their names as a mark of respect for their contribution to society. The prefix is akin to professional titles such as 'Dr' for medical doctors, 'Er' for engineers and 'Prof' for professors.

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Saturday launched 'Prajaseva Abhiyana', a citizen-connect campaign, from Kudligi hobli in Vijayanagar district, aiming to take governance to people's doorsteps. In this programme, Shivakumar made announcement.

"A teacher builds every person who goes on to build the nation. India's more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day," Shivakumar said.

He said every doctor, engineer, farmer, officer, entrepreneur and leader had a teacher behind them who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible.

"On this Teachers' Day, the Government of Karnataka has decided to honour this invaluable contribution with a distinct mark of respect. From today, teachers of Karnataka can proudly use the prefix 'Tr' before their names," he said.

Calling the two-letter prefix a symbol of a lifetime of service, Shivakumar said 'Tr' was more than a title — it represented society's recognition of teachers who had dedicated their lives to shaping others.