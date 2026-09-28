ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Targets Free Rabies Vaccination For 11 Lakh Dogs, Aims to Eliminate Disease by 2030

Bengaluru : Karnataka has set a target of administering free anti-rabies vaccination to 11 lakh pet dogs during 2026-27 as part of its campaign to prevent the fatal disease and make the state rabies-free by 2030, Animal Husbandry and Sericulture Minister C Puttarangashetty said on Monday. Speaking at a World Rabies Day 2026 programme at the AV Ramarao Auditorium on the Indian Institute of Science campus in Bengaluru, Puttarangashetty said prevention and vaccination remain crucial because rabies is almost invariably fatal once symptoms appear. “Rabies is a dangerous and fatal disease. Once symptoms develop, death is almost certain. It is therefore extremely important to take preventive measures and protect people from bites by infected animals,” he said.

The programme was organised by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services in association with IISc, BEST Cluster, KVAFSU and Mission Rabies. Schools at centre of awareness campaign

Puttarangashetty said children face greater risk because of their frequent interaction with dogs, making awareness programmes in educational institutions particularly important.



During 2024-25, awareness programmes were conducted in 5,541 schools and colleges, while 6,62,183 pet dogs were vaccinated. The campaign expanded in 2025-26 to 9,175 schools, with 9,51,593 dogs receiving vaccination. “In 2026-27, we have already created rabies awareness among nearly five lakh students and 32,000 teachers across 7,200 schools and colleges,” the Minister said.



Around 2,500 frontline Animal Husbandry Department workers are involved in the vaccination drive. WVS and Rabies and Care organisations are providing one lakh vaccine doses free of cost, while the department has made another 10 lakh doses available under the ASCAD scheme.



‘Rabies-Free Karnataka by 2030’



Vinoth Priya R, Secretary, Department of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries, said this year’s World Rabies Day theme, “Stronger Together”, underlined the importance of coordinated action. “Our goal is to make Karnataka completely rabies-free by 2030,” she said, explaining that the department is following the “One Health” approach by integrating animal, human and environmental health.



The programme was presided over by IISc Professor and Biochemistry Department Head Dr. Utpal S Tatu. Animal Husbandry Commissioner Lingaraj SS, KVAFSU Vice-Chancellor Prof KC Veeranna, Department Director Dr P Srinivasu, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Regional Officer Yashwanth Shenai, Veterinary College Dean Prof R Nagaraj, Indian Immunologicals Senior Vice-President Dr NSN Bhargava, KIMS Professor DH Ashwathnarayan and CARE founder Sudha Narayan were among those who attended the programme.