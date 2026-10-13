Karnataka Targets Beggar-Free Bengaluru By End Of 2027, Plans Three-Phase Strategy
Karnataka plans awareness campaigns, rescue operations and rehabilitation services to make Bengaluru beggar-free by the end of 2027.
Published : October 13, 2026 at 3:32 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has set a target of making Bengaluru beggar-free by the end of 2027, with a three-phase strategy focused on public awareness, rescue operations and rehabilitation. The initiative, led by the Social Welfare Department through the Central Relief Committee (CRC), aims to address the circumstances that push people into begging while tackling organised begging networks.
Officials plan to involve students, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), police and civic agencies in a campaign encouraging people to report cases requiring assistance instead of giving alms. However, rehabilitation officials acknowledge that eliminating begging will require sustained efforts to provide shelter, healthcare, vocational training and employment.
15 centres provide shelter to nearly 4,000 people
Jagadish Hebballi, Secretary of the Central Relief Committee on Beggars Rehabilitation, told ETV Bharat that the committee operates 15 centres across Karnataka, covering all 31 districts, including Bengaluru. Nearly 4,000 people are currently receiving shelter and rehabilitation services.
“The objective is to help people live with dignity and respect. Many do not take to begging by choice, but because of financial difficulties, lack of family support or social isolation,” Hebballi said. Begging remains visible around commercial areas, bus stands, railway stations, religious places and traffic junctions. Officials also point to people arriving from other states who turn to begging after failing to find work.
Under a Karnataka law enacted in 1975 to address begging, police conduct rescue operations, while the CRC provides shelter, counselling, medical care and vocational training. A 24-hour helpline and weekly rounds help identify people who need assistance.
Aga Sultan, Chairman of the Central Relief Committee on Rehabilitation of Beggars, said the committee focuses on rehabilitation rather than treating those brought to centres merely as beggars. “We treat those brought to our centres as guests, not beggars. Our aim is to provide care, medical assistance and training so that they can return to society with dignity,” he said.
The committee operates on 380 acres of land donated by Jamra Rajan G. Its rehabilitation programme includes tailoring towels, shirts and saris, making files, and producing phenyl and detergent powder. Residents follow a daily routine involving prayer, yoga, physical exercise and skill development. Separate dormitories are provided for men and women, along with food and medical care from doctors and nurses. Those with serious illnesses are referred to specialised hospitals.
Aga Sultan said around 256 inmates had been released over the past three to four months after completing the required procedures. Plans include providing beds instead of floor sleeping, improving food and clothing, expanding vocational training and opening two additional centres. A hospital unit is also being established to provide basic medical services, including routine examinations, ultrasound and ECG tests, along with de-addiction and psychiatric care. Complicated cases will be referred to other hospitals.
Organised begging and family abandonment under scrutiny
Aga Sultan identified organised begging as one of the major concerns, alleging that some individuals, including children, are dropped at traffic signals and monitored by others. The committee wants such networks investigated and dismantled through coordinated police action.
Transgender persons begging at signals form another category. Aga Sultan urged the government to implement the 2017 transgender policy to improve access to rights, housing, vocational training and employment. Madame Akai Shali, head of a transgender association, has also raised concerns that some people disguise themselves as transgender persons to beg.
Officials also highlighted vulnerable elderly people allegedly abandoned by their children, women deserted by their husbands, and blind and physically challenged people who lack adequate support.
Awareness campaign planned for November
The CRC plans to launch a campaign titled “No to Begging, Don't Give Alms” in November. The initiative will involve the BBMP, Bengaluru City Police, the Department of Child Welfare, educational institutions and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs).
Hebballi said the public would be encouraged to report cases requiring intervention rather than routinely give money. Social media, the committee's website and proposed technology-based reporting systems, including AI-assisted groups, are expected to support identification and rescue efforts.
Under the 'Marali Mane' (Back to Home) initiative, children and other rescued persons are provided care and training before efforts are made to reunite them with their families. The committee contacts relatives, facilitates release under surety bonds where appropriate and monitors reunited individuals for three to four months to reduce the risk of their returning to the streets.
The success of the 2027 target will depend on sustained rehabilitation, family support and livelihood opportunities. Officials said that the programme must respect human rights and ensure that people receive necessary care rather than face punishment simply for being poor.
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