ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Targets Beggar-Free Bengaluru By End Of 2027, Plans Three-Phase Strategy

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has set a target of making Bengaluru beggar-free by the end of 2027, with a three-phase strategy focused on public awareness, rescue operations and rehabilitation. The initiative, led by the Social Welfare Department through the Central Relief Committee (CRC), aims to address the circumstances that push people into begging while tackling organised begging networks.

Officials plan to involve students, non-governmental organisations (NGOs), police and civic agencies in a campaign encouraging people to report cases requiring assistance instead of giving alms. However, rehabilitation officials acknowledge that eliminating begging will require sustained efforts to provide shelter, healthcare, vocational training and employment.

15 centres provide shelter to nearly 4,000 people

Jagadish Hebballi, Secretary of the Central Relief Committee on Beggars Rehabilitation, told ETV Bharat that the committee operates 15 centres across Karnataka, covering all 31 districts, including Bengaluru. Nearly 4,000 people are currently receiving shelter and rehabilitation services.

People kept in rehabilitation centres in Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

“The objective is to help people live with dignity and respect. Many do not take to begging by choice, but because of financial difficulties, lack of family support or social isolation,” Hebballi said. Begging remains visible around commercial areas, bus stands, railway stations, religious places and traffic junctions. Officials also point to people arriving from other states who turn to begging after failing to find work.

Under a Karnataka law enacted in 1975 to address begging, police conduct rescue operations, while the CRC provides shelter, counselling, medical care and vocational training. A 24-hour helpline and weekly rounds help identify people who need assistance.

Aga Sultan, Chairman of the Central Relief Committee on Rehabilitation of Beggars, said the committee focuses on rehabilitation rather than treating those brought to centres merely as beggars. “We treat those brought to our centres as guests, not beggars. Our aim is to provide care, medical assistance and training so that they can return to society with dignity,” he said.

The committee operates on 380 acres of land donated by Jamra Rajan G. Its rehabilitation programme includes tailoring towels, shirts and saris, making files, and producing phenyl and detergent powder. Residents follow a daily routine involving prayer, yoga, physical exercise and skill development. Separate dormitories are provided for men and women, along with food and medical care from doctors and nurses. Those with serious illnesses are referred to specialised hospitals.

A man at a rehabilitation centre in Karnataka (ETV Bharat)

Aga Sultan said around 256 inmates had been released over the past three to four months after completing the required procedures. Plans include providing beds instead of floor sleeping, improving food and clothing, expanding vocational training and opening two additional centres. A hospital unit is also being established to provide basic medical services, including routine examinations, ultrasound and ECG tests, along with de-addiction and psychiatric care. Complicated cases will be referred to other hospitals.

Organised begging and family abandonment under scrutiny