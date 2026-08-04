Karnataka: Surplus Cauvery Water Reaches Tamil Nadu's Hogenakkal From Kabini Dam; Bathing, Coracle Rides Banned
Heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas of Karnataka and neighbouring Kerala state has led to a sharp rise in water level at Kabini reservoir.
Published : August 4, 2026 at 5:18 PM IST
Dharmapuri: Surplus water released from Karnataka's Kabini Dam has reached Hogenakkal in Tamil Nadu, prompting authorities to ban bathing and coracle (traditional round basket-boat) rides as a precautionary measure.
Heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas of Karnataka and neighbouring Kerala state has led to a sharp rise in the water level at the Kabini reservoir. Following the increase, the Karnataka government released nearly 25,000 cusecs of surplus water into the Cauvery River three days ago.
The released water reached Biligundlu, on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border in Dharmapuri district, early on Tuesday morning. The inflow, which was around 1,000 cusecs initially, rose steadily to 8,000 cusecs by 7 am, 14,000 cusecs by 9 AM and 18,000 cusecs by 10 AM.
Officials said the inflow is expected to increase further.
The fresh inflow has transformed the Hogenakkal waterfalls, with rocks that had remained exposed for months now submerged under the swelling Cauvery. Water is gushing forcefully at both the Hogenakkal Main Falls and the popular Cine Falls, critical sites along the Cauvery River, after nearly five months of reduced flow.
Anticipating a further rise in water levels, especially if Karnataka also releases surplus water from the Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) Dam, the Dharmapuri district administration has prohibited bathing and coracle operations to ensure the safety of tourists.
The surplus water flowing through Hogenakkal is expected to reach the Mettur Dam by Tuesday evening or night, providing a boost to downstream irrigation in the Cauvery delta.
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