ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Surplus Cauvery Water Reaches Tamil Nadu's Hogenakkal From Kabini Dam; Bathing, Coracle Rides Banned

Dharmapuri: Surplus water released from Karnataka's Kabini Dam has reached Hogenakkal in Tamil Nadu, prompting authorities to ban bathing and coracle (traditional round basket-boat) rides as a precautionary measure.

Heavy rainfall in the Cauvery catchment areas of Karnataka and neighbouring Kerala state has led to a sharp rise in the water level at the Kabini reservoir. Following the increase, the Karnataka government released nearly 25,000 cusecs of surplus water into the Cauvery River three days ago.

The released water reached Biligundlu, on the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka border in Dharmapuri district, early on Tuesday morning. The inflow, which was around 1,000 cusecs initially, rose steadily to 8,000 cusecs by 7 am, 14,000 cusecs by 9 AM and 18,000 cusecs by 10 AM.

Officials said the inflow is expected to increase further.