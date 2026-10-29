Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Seek Rs 4,500 Per Tonne FRP, Demand End To Mill Deductions
Farmer leader Kuruburu Shanthakumar urges Centre to ensure fair pricing, transparent weighing and payment within 14 days as Ramesh Chand-led committee examines farmers’ concerns.
Published : October 29, 2026 at 3:59 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association has urged the Centre to raise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane to at least ₹4,500 per tonne and introduce measures to prevent alleged exploitation of farmers by sugar mills.
In a representation to committee chairman and former NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, association president Kuruburu Shanthakumar said rising cultivation costs, inadequate prices, drought, crop losses and mounting debts had pushed sugarcane growers into financial distress.
The Centre constituted the four-member committee on October 14 following discussions with sugarcane farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra. Its mandate includes reviewing farmers’ returns, sugar pricing, recovery testing, weighing practices and deductions for mechanically harvested cane. The committee is expected to consult stakeholders and submit recommendations at the earliest.
Demand for higher prices and profit-sharing
Shanthakumar cited a report by Karnataka’s Sugarcane Development Commissioner estimating the cost of producing one tonne of sugarcane at ₹4,450 in the previous year. He urged the Centre to fix the FRP at ₹4,500 per tonne for a sugar recovery rate of 10.25%.
He also sought separate, higher prices for sugar sold to commercial users such as confectionery manufacturers, soft drink companies and food processing units, while retaining existing pricing for household consumers. The additional revenue, he proposed, should help increase payments to farmers.
The association further demanded a mandatory profit-sharing mechanism covering revenue from sugar mill by-products, including molasses, bagasse, ethanol and electricity generation.
End deductions, ensure timely payments
The representation called for scientific testing of sugar recovery from each farmer’s field instead of calculating a common average for all suppliers. It also sought an end to alleged deductions of 8% to 10% from mechanically harvested cane without scientific verification of actual weight loss.
Shanthakumar demanded that the FRP be treated as the price at the farm gate, with sugar mills bearing harvesting and transportation costs. He said prices should reflect the recovery rate of cane supplied in the current season rather than that of the previous year.
The association also sought mandatory payment within 14 days of cane delivery, interest on delayed payments and legal action against mills that repeatedly violate payment rules, including licence suspension where warranted. District collectors should be empowered to recover pending dues, it said.
Compensation and market reforms
Other demands include higher compensation for sugarcane destroyed by accidental fires or electrical short circuits, withdrawal of the 25% FRP deduction for burnt cane, and removal of sugar from the Essential Commodities Act to enable an open market.
The association urged the Centre to consider its proposals while framing recommendations, saying reforms were needed to protect farmers’ incomes and make sugarcane cultivation financially viable.
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