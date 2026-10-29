ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Sugarcane Farmers Seek Rs 4,500 Per Tonne FRP, Demand End To Mill Deductions

Bengaluru: The Karnataka State Sugarcane Growers’ Association has urged the Centre to raise the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane to at least ₹4,500 per tonne and introduce measures to prevent alleged exploitation of farmers by sugar mills.

In a representation to committee chairman and former NITI Aayog member Ramesh Chand, association president Kuruburu Shanthakumar said rising cultivation costs, inadequate prices, drought, crop losses and mounting debts had pushed sugarcane growers into financial distress.

The Centre constituted the four-member committee on October 14 following discussions with sugarcane farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra. Its mandate includes reviewing farmers’ returns, sugar pricing, recovery testing, weighing practices and deductions for mechanically harvested cane. The committee is expected to consult stakeholders and submit recommendations at the earliest.

Demand for higher prices and profit-sharing

Shanthakumar cited a report by Karnataka’s Sugarcane Development Commissioner estimating the cost of producing one tonne of sugarcane at ₹4,450 in the previous year. He urged the Centre to fix the FRP at ₹4,500 per tonne for a sugar recovery rate of 10.25%.

He also sought separate, higher prices for sugar sold to commercial users such as confectionery manufacturers, soft drink companies and food processing units, while retaining existing pricing for household consumers. The additional revenue, he proposed, should help increase payments to farmers.

The association further demanded a mandatory profit-sharing mechanism covering revenue from sugar mill by-products, including molasses, bagasse, ethanol and electricity generation.