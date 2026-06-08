ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka State Symbol Tag For Honeybee, Malabar Tree Toad To Boost Conservation: Experts

Bengaluru: Experts believe that Karnataka government's decision to designate the Indian honeybee (Apis cerana, locally known as Tudave Jenu) as the state insect and the Malabar tree toad (Pedostibes tuberculosus) as the state frog, will help in strengthening biodiversity conservation.

The decision was announced by Forest and Ecology Minister Eshwar Khandre in Bengaluru on International Biodiversity Day on May 22, noting that it aligns with global efforts to recognise ecologically significant species. The Karnataka Biodiversity Board had recommended the two species in 2020–21 after consultations with experts from the University of Agricultural Sciences, IISc ecologists, batrachologists, and officials from the horticulture and home departments.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, experts said the move could help shift conservation attention towards lesser-known but ecologically significant species.

“Recognising lesser-known and often-overlooked species such as the Malabar tree toad or the honeybee highlights the importance of conserving all forms of biodiversity. It also has wider implications for research, education and public attention, along with awareness. Such action would help shift conservation efforts from charismatic species such as elephants, tigers, and leopards to lesser-known species and their habitats," stated Prof. K.V. Gururaja of the Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Bengaluru.

Prof. Gururaja first proposed to the Karnataka Government that the Malabar tree toad be designated as the state's official frog. The Malabar tree toad, an arboreal amphibian first recorded in 1875-76, had long disappeared from scientific records before being rediscovered in Kerala in 1960 and later documented in Karnataka’s Western Ghats.

"It becomes important for people to pay close attention to microhabitats, aquatic conditions, and land uses. This will make it easy to evaluate the ecological impact on conservation and effective biodiversity management. Government recognition can bring greater visibility to such species, encourage scientific study, and help integrate their conservation into policy discussions,” he said.

Why the Malabar Tree Toad Was Proposed as Karnataka’s State Amphibian?

Prof. Gururaja said that the amphibian has unique biology and ecology properties and, in scientific terms, is the only known species of its genus, thus making it exceptional. The difference from common toads is the fact that it’s an arboreal frog that can climb trees and is found near perennial streams. It also has distinctive reproductive biology since it deposits eggs in foam nests instead of egg strings and breeds before the monsoon. Also, it’s not a tiny species limited to a particular place and is found all across the Western Ghats, namely Karnataka, Thiruvananthapuram, Amboli, and many other areas.

Honeybee as a Symbol of Pollinator Conservation

Likewise, Apis cerana is the preferred domesticated bee in Karnataka and is used in agricultural and horticultural fields to enhance crop yields through pollination. However, a single species cannot meet the full pollination needs of all crops and wild plants. “Native wild bees, including diverse stingless and solitary species, are equally important and must be conserved. In this sense, Apis cerana represents the broader ecosystem service of pollination, which is essential for biodiversity and food security,” stated Professor Renee M. Borges, the Centre for Ecological Sciences (CES), Indian Institute of Science (IISc).

On the importance of the move, she stated, “Identifying state animals brings the issue of biodiversity conservation into sharp public focus so that public policies impacting conservation are highlighted, and the implementation or amendment of those policies can occur.”

Growing Recognition of Native Pollinators

In terms of the conservation value that lesser-highlighted species such as the honeybee and Malabar tree toad bring, Prof. Renee explained that the Indian honeybee (Apis cerana) highlights the critical role of pollinators in sustaining biodiversity and agriculture. Besides the production of honey, bees act as natural pollinators, which is beneficial for fruits, nuts, pulses, and vegetables. The increasing worry about the dwindling number of pollinators has made it clear how crucial it is to preserve local species. Previously, the European honey bee (Apis mellifera) was imported into India for the production of honey since the Indian honey bee (Apis cerana) was susceptible to diseases common in that period of time. The European honeybee requires more intensive management, while native honeybees are generally better adapted to local conditions and more resilient to climate change.

However, current understanding and growing awareness of the importance of native bees in the pollination of agricultural and horticultural crops recognise Apis cerana as better adapted in India for pollination, honey production, and domestication. Globally, initiatives such as World Bee Day (May 20) and Peru’s recent move to grant legal rights to stingless bees underline the increasing recognition of pollinators as vital to ecosystems, livelihoods, and food security, she added.

Climate Change and Habitat Threats