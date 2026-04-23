ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026: Pass Percentage Jumps To 94.1%, Girls Outshine Boys

Bengaluru: Karnataka has recorded a rise in its SSLC results this year, with the overall pass percentage climbing to 94.1% in Examination-1 of 2026, compared to 80.04% last year.

The SSLC exams were conducted from March 18 to April 2 at 2,870 centres. Out of 8.66 lakh registered students, 8.56 lakh appeared for the exams. Evaluation took place between April 8 and April 16 at 237 centres across 35 educational districts.

Among girl and boys, the former had a good score with 96.18%, which the latter recorded 91.94%. Students from rural areas outperformed their urban counterparts with 94.8% compared to 93.2%.

In terms of school categories, unaided institutions led with a pass percentage of 95.4%, followed by government schools at 93.97% and aided schools at 92.44%. A total of 6,176 schools achieved a 100% pass rate, which was 2,283 last year. Meanwhile, the number of schools with zero pass results dropped to 27 from 56.

For medium of language, Telugu students recorded high pass percentage, followed by English medium. Overall academic performance also improved as 66.5% of students scored 60% and above, compared to 50.8% in the previous year.