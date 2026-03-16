Karnataka Speaker Adjourns House, Protesting Government's Failure To Answer MLAs' Questions
Khader was persuaded to reconsider his decision by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, with an assurance to get answers to all questions from now on.
Published : March 16, 2026 at 7:03 PM IST
Bengaluru: In a rare incident, Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Monday adjourned the house protesting the government's failure to provide answers to unstarred questions by MLAs.
"I am adjourning the house until the concerned ministers and officers clarify why answers are not being provided to all questions. Until then, I am not going to run the house," Khader said after learning that answers were given for only 84 out of 230 unstarred questions on Monday.
Khader was angry as the government ignored his previous warnings and instructions to answer all questions from MLAs. Even as recently as last week, Khader had instructed the government on the issue after some members expressed their displeasure over not receiving answers to their questions.
"I have given instructions from the chair two to three times. But I see no improvement. If this is the attitude (of the government), then there is no point in conducting the session," he said. The session is being convened to facilitate MLAs to raise and discuss problems and other issues of their constituencies and get redressal. When they don't get answers to their questions, then what is the point in convening the session, he asked.
"Even Ministers don't come to the house on time. I will have to struggle to ensure the required quorum to start the proceedings. If this is the situation, how will I have to conduct the business," Khader said before he adjourned the house. Upon knowing the Speaker's decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior Ministers rushed to his chamber and held talks. Secretaries of departments with a large backlog of unanswered questions were also summoned.
In the meeting, the Speaker was assured by the Chief Minister that, henceforth, answers will be provided to all the questions by MLAs. Following this, Khader agreed to chair the proceedings. Officials reportedly told the Speaker that the revenue department has the highest number of unanswered questions, followed by the housing department.
The Revenue Department has answered only 21 out of 91 questions. Similarly, the housing department answered only four out of 31 questions.
As the house assembled for the afternoon session, Home Minister G Parameshwara said that the government has taken the Speaker's directions seriously and all necessary steps will be taken to ensure that all questions are answered within the prescribed time.
"We have instructed secretaries of all departments to issue show-cause notices to all officers who have delayed answers. We will also keep officers suspended who have not provided answers to a large number of questions," Parameshwara said.
Opposition Leader R Ashoka hailed the Speaker's decision to stand for the rights of the members while seeking strict action against officials responsible for not answering questions of MLAs. "Some officers don't even come to their offices. They have no respect for MLAs or the House. The government must walk the talk and suspend erring officers," he demanded.
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