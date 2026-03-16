ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Speaker Adjourns House, Protesting Government's Failure To Answer MLAs' Questions

Bengaluru: In a rare incident, Karnataka Assembly Speaker UT Khader on Monday adjourned the house protesting the government's failure to provide answers to unstarred questions by MLAs.

"I am adjourning the house until the concerned ministers and officers clarify why answers are not being provided to all questions. Until then, I am not going to run the house," Khader said after learning that answers were given for only 84 out of 230 unstarred questions on Monday.

Khader was angry as the government ignored his previous warnings and instructions to answer all questions from MLAs. Even as recently as last week, Khader had instructed the government on the issue after some members expressed their displeasure over not receiving answers to their questions.

"I have given instructions from the chair two to three times. But I see no improvement. If this is the attitude (of the government), then there is no point in conducting the session," he said. The session is being convened to facilitate MLAs to raise and discuss problems and other issues of their constituencies and get redressal. When they don't get answers to their questions, then what is the point in convening the session, he asked.

"Even Ministers don't come to the house on time. I will have to struggle to ensure the required quorum to start the proceedings. If this is the situation, how will I have to conduct the business," Khader said before he adjourned the house. Upon knowing the Speaker's decision, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and other senior Ministers rushed to his chamber and held talks. Secretaries of departments with a large backlog of unanswered questions were also summoned.

In the meeting, the Speaker was assured by the Chief Minister that, henceforth, answers will be provided to all the questions by MLAs. Following this, Khader agreed to chair the proceedings. Officials reportedly told the Speaker that the revenue department has the highest number of unanswered questions, followed by the housing department.