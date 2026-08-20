Karnataka: Snail Farming Opens New Income Opportunity For Farmers In Mysuru
Snails can be reared in open, semi-controlled or fully controlled systems, provided they have suitable shade, adequate moisture, clean water and nutritious green feed.
Published : August 20, 2026 at 4:52 PM IST
Mysuru: Snails, often viewed as crop pests and creatures associated with damp surroundings, could offer farmers an unconventional new source of income. Researchers in Mysuru are promoting scientific snail farming as a potential livelihood option for farmers, self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs.
A snail-farming facility has been established near the School of Life Sciences on the campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) here. The centre aims to familiarise farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs with snail rearing and explore its possible commercial applications.
The initiative has received support from the Centre's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), the Biotechnology Ignition Grant, Karnataka's Startup Elevate programme and Auric Cosmo India Private Limited.
The facility was established in 2022. Dr Asha Srinivasan and S Vikram Singh have been conducting research on snails for the past four years. On August 11, 2026, they shared information about scientific snail farming with farmers and entrepreneurs interested in taking up the activity.
Low Investment, Limited Space
According to the researchers, snail farming does not require large areas of land or heavy initial investment. Snails can be reared in open, semi-controlled or fully controlled systems, provided they have suitable shade, adequate moisture, clean water and nutritious green feed.
The researchers believe the activity could provide an additional source of income for farmers and create opportunities for self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs.
Snails are molluscs that carry their shells throughout their lives. They are particularly active in moist conditions, while the mucus they produce helps them move. Their mouths contain a feeding structure called a radula, which has numerous tiny teeth.
The researchers said snails can live for nearly four years and are hermaphrodites, meaning an individual snail possesses both male and female reproductive organs.
Research Into Skincare Applications
The Mysuru centre is also studying possible commercial applications of snails. In several countries, snails and snail-derived materials are used in skincare and related products. At the Mysuru facility, research has so far focused on possible applications in the field of skin ailments, with further studies planned.
"Snail farming can support the production of cosmetic products and may help in developing treatments for skin conditions such as psoriasis. We have currently conducted research related to skin ailments and plan to explore other applications," said Dr Asha Srinivasan, Assistant Professor at the JSS AHER School of Life Sciences.
She said the centre was also willing to guide farmers interested in the activity. "If farmers bring us quality snails, we are prepared to purchase them. We will also provide guidance to interested individuals," she said.
Focus On Land-Dwelling Snails
S Vikram Singh, founder of Auric Cosmo India Private Limited, said there are between 70,000 and over 85,000 species, including all land, freshwater, and marine snails and slugs, but the present research was focused on land-dwelling snails.
"Establishing a snail farm does not require heavy investment, but farmers must learn the proper maintenance methods. Snails should also be provided with fresh green feed," he said.
The researchers said the aim was not simply to promote snails as an alternative farm product, but to build scientific knowledge around their rearing and potential uses.
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