ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Snail Farming Opens New Income Opportunity For Farmers In Mysuru

Mysuru: Snails, often viewed as crop pests and creatures associated with damp surroundings, could offer farmers an unconventional new source of income. Researchers in Mysuru are promoting scientific snail farming as a potential livelihood option for farmers, self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs.

A snail-farming facility has been established near the School of Life Sciences on the campus of JSS Academy of Higher Education and Research (JSS AHER) here. The centre aims to familiarise farmers and aspiring entrepreneurs with snail rearing and explore its possible commercial applications.

The initiative has received support from the Centre's Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), the Biotechnology Ignition Grant, Karnataka's Startup Elevate programme and Auric Cosmo India Private Limited.

The facility was established in 2022. Dr Asha Srinivasan and S Vikram Singh have been conducting research on snails for the past four years. On August 11, 2026, they shared information about scientific snail farming with farmers and entrepreneurs interested in taking up the activity.

Low Investment, Limited Space

According to the researchers, snail farming does not require large areas of land or heavy initial investment. Snails can be reared in open, semi-controlled or fully controlled systems, provided they have suitable shade, adequate moisture, clean water and nutritious green feed.

The researchers believe the activity could provide an additional source of income for farmers and create opportunities for self-help groups and rural entrepreneurs.

Snails are molluscs that carry their shells throughout their lives. They are particularly active in moist conditions, while the mucus they produce helps them move. Their mouths contain a feeding structure called a radula, which has numerous tiny teeth.

The researchers said snails can live for nearly four years and are hermaphrodites, meaning an individual snail possesses both male and female reproductive organs.