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Karnataka SIT Files Chargesheet Against 39 Including Prajwal Revanna For Circulating Explicit Content

SIT has submitted a 13,712-page chargesheet against a total of 39 accused who it is alleged had purchased 70 pen drives to share obscene videos.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's obscene video pen drive viral case.
File photo of Prajwal Revanna (ANI)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST

1 Min Read
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Hassan: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's obscene video pen drive viral case.

The SIT has submitted a 13,712-page chargesheet at the Hassan Civil Court against a total of 39 accused who it is alleged had purchased 70 pen drives to share obscene videos. Investigation revealed that 70 pen drives were purchased in Hassan itself even as 52 people were initially named as accused in the case.

The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of lawyer Poornachandra who told ETV Bharat over the phone that the chargesheet was filed based on the technical report and the report of FSL witnesses.

List of accused (Against whom chargesheet has been filed)

Naveen

Prajwal Revanna

Karthik N (driver of the car)

Chethan BC

Chethan YS

Likhith Gowda,

Devaraj Gowda,

Girish S

Yogesh YD

Nishant

Harish SN

Sumanth

Krishnagowda

Kiran SK

Sharath MK

Tejas DN

Gagankumar

Revanth

Shivaprasad

Nagendra Jain

Vasant Kumar

Sameer Ahmed

Balasubrahmanya

Chiranth

Devaraj DH

Jayasurya

Chandrashekhar BK

Kumar

Dinesh KK

Naveen Kumar NV

Prashanth BS

Anil HV

Harshvardhan HM

Akshay Kumar

Praveen Kumar

Harish NC

Shashank HM

Bharat

Chethan Kumar Somashekar KK

On the other hand, the High Court had in January directed the Special Investigation Team to file an objection to the interim application filed by Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in the rape case of a domestic worker, seeking recording of DNA and digital evidence.

A division bench of Justices HP Sandesh and T Venkatesh Nayak was hearing the criminal appeal filed by Revanna seeking quashing of the sentence imposed on him.

TAGGED:

EXPLICIT VIDEOS CASE
SIT FILES CHARGESHEET
KARNATAKA SIT
PRAJWAL REVANNA

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