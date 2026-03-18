ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka SIT Files Chargesheet Against 39 Including Prajwal Revanna For Circulating Explicit Content

Hassan: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's obscene video pen drive viral case.

The SIT has submitted a 13,712-page chargesheet at the Hassan Civil Court against a total of 39 accused who it is alleged had purchased 70 pen drives to share obscene videos. Investigation revealed that 70 pen drives were purchased in Hassan itself even as 52 people were initially named as accused in the case.

The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of lawyer Poornachandra who told ETV Bharat over the phone that the chargesheet was filed based on the technical report and the report of FSL witnesses.

List of accused (Against whom chargesheet has been filed)

Naveen

Prajwal Revanna

Karthik N (driver of the car)

Chethan BC

Chethan YS

Likhith Gowda,

Devaraj Gowda,

Girish S

Yogesh YD

Nishant

Harish SN

Sumanth

Krishnagowda

Kiran SK

Sharath MK

Tejas DN

Gagankumar

Revanth

Shivaprasad