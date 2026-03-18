Karnataka SIT Files Chargesheet Against 39 Including Prajwal Revanna For Circulating Explicit Content
SIT has submitted a 13,712-page chargesheet against a total of 39 accused who it is alleged had purchased 70 pen drives to share obscene videos.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 7:36 PM IST
Hassan: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) has filed a chargesheet in the former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna's obscene video pen drive viral case.
The SIT has submitted a 13,712-page chargesheet at the Hassan Civil Court against a total of 39 accused who it is alleged had purchased 70 pen drives to share obscene videos. Investigation revealed that 70 pen drives were purchased in Hassan itself even as 52 people were initially named as accused in the case.
The FIR in the case was registered on the complaint of lawyer Poornachandra who told ETV Bharat over the phone that the chargesheet was filed based on the technical report and the report of FSL witnesses.
List of accused (Against whom chargesheet has been filed)
Naveen
Prajwal Revanna
Karthik N (driver of the car)
Chethan BC
Chethan YS
Likhith Gowda,
Devaraj Gowda,
Girish S
Yogesh YD
Nishant
Harish SN
Sumanth
Krishnagowda
Kiran SK
Sharath MK
Tejas DN
Gagankumar
Revanth
Shivaprasad
Nagendra Jain
Vasant Kumar
Sameer Ahmed
Balasubrahmanya
Chiranth
Devaraj DH
Jayasurya
Chandrashekhar BK
Kumar
Dinesh KK
Naveen Kumar NV
Prashanth BS
Anil HV
Harshvardhan HM
Akshay Kumar
Praveen Kumar
Harish NC
Shashank HM
Bharat
Chethan Kumar Somashekar KK
On the other hand, the High Court had in January directed the Special Investigation Team to file an objection to the interim application filed by Revanna, who is serving a life sentence in the rape case of a domestic worker, seeking recording of DNA and digital evidence.
A division bench of Justices HP Sandesh and T Venkatesh Nayak was hearing the criminal appeal filed by Revanna seeking quashing of the sentence imposed on him.