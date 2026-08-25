ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka SIR: CM Shivakumar Urges CEC To Extend Time For Claims And Objections As 1.08 Cr People Placed In ASDDO List

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Tuesday appealed to CEC Gyanesh Kumar to extend the period for claims and objections following 1.08 crore people were placed in the Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO) category during the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls.

He said the period to file claims and objections should be long enough and stressed that no eligible citizen should be left out.

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Kumar, the chief minister said that of the 5.54 crore electors in Karnataka, almost one in five has been placed in the ASDDO category.

Following publication of the draft roll on August 24, verification notices are expected to be issued to roughly 43.8 lakh electors for "logical discrepancies" or absence of a link to the 2002 roll, Shivakumar said.

He added that in Bengaluru alone, 46.88 lakh electors have been placed under the ASDDO category. This translates into about 1.5 Crore voters in Karnataka facing deletion unless they submit their claims for continuation or fresh inclusion.

"A significant number of those categorised as absent may be genuine electors who could not submit their enumeration forms because they were away from home for work, health or other legitimate reasons when the BLO (Booth Level Officer) visited," he pointed out.

Similarly, electors who moved to a different polling station were not given an opportunity to submit the enumeration form at their new residence during house-to-house visit by BLOs, while their names have been deleted from the roll in their previous address, he explained.

In this connection, Shivakumar asked the CEC to extend the period for claims and objections.