SIR: Over 40 Lakh Notices Delivered In Karnataka; 91,278 Form 7 Applications Received Till October 4
CEO V Anbukkumar said that just because objections have been filed, no name has been deleted so far from the electoral roll
Published : October 5, 2026 at 5:55 PM IST
Bengaluru: Over 40 lakh notices have been delivered to electors so far as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka, and 91,278 Form 7 applications have been received till October 4, CEO V Anbukkumar said on Monday. The notices have been issued to electors whose names fall under the 'no mapping' and 'anomalies' categories as part of the electoral roll revision exercise.
Addressing a press conference, Anbukkumar said that just because objections have been filed, no name has been deleted so far from the electoral roll. It will be enquired into by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and necessary action will be taken.
Responding to a question related to deletion of names from the list through Form 7, he said that to delete any name from the draft roll, the ERO has to issue a notice for hearing.
The officer has to call both the objector and the voter for the hearing. The officer has to verify the documents. Only after that, once the officer is convinced, a decision can be taken whether to delete or not to delete. That is the procedure mentioned in the rules - from Section 16 to 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, he said.
"So, not a single voter has been deleted so far. I have written to all the EROs very clearly to take necessary action. If, after an enquiry, they are convinced that action is needed, they will take action as per law," he said. The CEO said that so far, no case has been registered by them.
Of the total 91,278 Form 7 applications received from June 16 to October 4, the number of forms received for objections to proposed inclusion is nil, the CEO's office said in a statement.
Form 7 is a voter application form for objections to the proposed inclusion or deletion of a name in the existing electoral roll. As of October 5, the state has 4,50,29,916 electors on the electoral roll, comprising 2.23 crore male, 2.26 crore female and 2,863 transgender electors, the statement said.
"A total of 43,82,313 notices have been generated across the state. Out of the notices generated, 43,55,818 notices have been delivered, while 26,495 notices are yet to be delivered, resulting in an overall delivery percentage of 99.40 per cent," it said.
With regard to hearings, 36,89,063 (84.69 per cent) hearings have been completed out of the delivered notices, while 6,66,755 hearings are pending, it said.
According to data shared by the CEO's office, from June 16 to October 4, it received 9,10,732 Form 6 applications, 4,677 Form 6A applications, 91,278 Form 7 applications and 11,98,484 Form 8 applications, taking the total number of forms received to 22,05,171.
The district-wise data shared by the CEO's office showed that out of the total Form 7 applications received so far, the highest number was received from Bidar (5,953), followed by Shivamogga (5,936) and Dakshina Kannada (5,534).
From Bangalore Urban, it received 3,365 Form 7 applications; BBMP (North) - 1,842, BBMP (South) - 1,707, BBMP (Central) - 1,659, Bangalore Rural - 1,485, Belagavi - 4,002, Mysuru - 3,090, Kalaburagi - 1,067, Tumakuru - 4,568 and Vijayapura - 3,808. The last hearing will be conducted on October 12, and the last date for disposal of claims and objections and the notice phase is October 22, the CEO's office said.
As per the requests of registered and recognised political parties, the lists of persons to whom notices have been issued under the 'No Mapping' and 'Anomalies' categories have been published on the CEO's website, it said.
In the statement, the CEO's office reiterated that Anbukkumar has directed the concerned EROs to take action as per law against applicants who have knowingly made false statements or declarations in writing in Form 6, Form 6A, Form 7 and Form 8, as per Section 31 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, after conducting an inquiry under Rule 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960.
The CEO's office also pointed out that several queries have been received regarding electors not finding their names in the same part of the draft electoral roll where they were registered earlier.
"It is clarified that, due to rationalisation of polling stations and re-serialisation of electors, the Part Number and Serial Number may have changed. Electors who are unable to find their names in the previous parts are therefore requested to search using their EPIC number on voters.eci.gov.in or through the ECINET mobile application," it stated.
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