ETV Bharat / state

SIR: Over 40 Lakh Notices Delivered In Karnataka; 91,278 Form 7 Applications Received Till October 4

Bengaluru: Over 40 lakh notices have been delivered to electors so far as part of the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in Karnataka, and 91,278 Form 7 applications have been received till October 4, CEO V Anbukkumar said on Monday. The notices have been issued to electors whose names fall under the 'no mapping' and 'anomalies' categories as part of the electoral roll revision exercise.

Addressing a press conference, Anbukkumar said that just because objections have been filed, no name has been deleted so far from the electoral roll. It will be enquired into by the concerned Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and necessary action will be taken.

Responding to a question related to deletion of names from the list through Form 7, he said that to delete any name from the draft roll, the ERO has to issue a notice for hearing.

The officer has to call both the objector and the voter for the hearing. The officer has to verify the documents. Only after that, once the officer is convinced, a decision can be taken whether to delete or not to delete. That is the procedure mentioned in the rules - from Section 16 to 20 of the Registration of Electors Rules, 1960, he said.

"So, not a single voter has been deleted so far. I have written to all the EROs very clearly to take necessary action. If, after an enquiry, they are convinced that action is needed, they will take action as per law," he said. The CEO said that so far, no case has been registered by them.

Of the total 91,278 Form 7 applications received from June 16 to October 4, the number of forms received for objections to proposed inclusion is nil, the CEO's office said in a statement.

Form 7 is a voter application form for objections to the proposed inclusion or deletion of a name in the existing electoral roll. As of October 5, the state has 4,50,29,916 electors on the electoral roll, comprising 2.23 crore male, 2.26 crore female and 2,863 transgender electors, the statement said.

"A total of 43,82,313 notices have been generated across the state. Out of the notices generated, 43,55,818 notices have been delivered, while 26,495 notices are yet to be delivered, resulting in an overall delivery percentage of 99.40 per cent," it said.