ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka SIR: 'Hand Over Enumeration Forms Only To Concerned BLO', GBA Appeals To People For Cooperation

Bengaluru resident hands over their enumeration forms to the BLO ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: The District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

"The SIR commenced on June 30 and will continue till July 29. Our BLOs are visiting every household, including on Saturdays and Sundays, to distribute and collect duly filled enumeration forms," the appeal said.

"I request all citizens to provide accurate information, fill and sign the enumeration form and hand it over only to the concerned BLO. Please note that only BLOs are authorised to distribute and collect these forms. No other individual is permitted to do so. Your cooperation is essential for ensuring an accurate and inclusive electoral roll," the appeal added.

The District Election Officer, Bengaluru, has stated that 68,18,929 enumeration forms have been distributed across Karnataka, covering 65.64 percent of voters, till Saturday evening.

District-wise progress till Saturday evening stands at 70.52 percent in Uttara Kannada, 67.46 percent in Kalaburagi, 64.39 percent in Raichur and 62.62 percent in Bengaluru Urban.

The Karnataka government on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension till December 31 to conduct elections to Bengaluru's municipal corporations, citing dearth of administrative machinery following the SIR process.

An application has been filed through the Chief Commissioner of the GBA, though the Supreme Court earlier fixed August 31 as the deadline for holding the elections and cautioning the state against further delays, describing previous requests as "delaying tactics."