Karnataka SIR: 'Hand Over Enumeration Forms Only To Concerned BLO', GBA Appeals To People For Cooperation
Karnataka government says 8,872 BLOs, 938 Supervisors, 28 EROs and 75 AEROs are engaged in the SIR exercise, reports ETV Bharat's Mohammed Rafiq Mulla.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 4:30 PM IST
Bengaluru: The District Election Officer and Chief Commissioner of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) have appealed to citizens to cooperate with the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
"The SIR commenced on June 30 and will continue till July 29. Our BLOs are visiting every household, including on Saturdays and Sundays, to distribute and collect duly filled enumeration forms," the appeal said.
"I request all citizens to provide accurate information, fill and sign the enumeration form and hand it over only to the concerned BLO. Please note that only BLOs are authorised to distribute and collect these forms. No other individual is permitted to do so. Your cooperation is essential for ensuring an accurate and inclusive electoral roll," the appeal added.
The District Election Officer, Bengaluru, has stated that 68,18,929 enumeration forms have been distributed across Karnataka, covering 65.64 percent of voters, till Saturday evening.
District-wise progress till Saturday evening stands at 70.52 percent in Uttara Kannada, 67.46 percent in Kalaburagi, 64.39 percent in Raichur and 62.62 percent in Bengaluru Urban.
The Karnataka government on Friday approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension till December 31 to conduct elections to Bengaluru's municipal corporations, citing dearth of administrative machinery following the SIR process.
An application has been filed through the Chief Commissioner of the GBA, though the Supreme Court earlier fixed August 31 as the deadline for holding the elections and cautioning the state against further delays, describing previous requests as "delaying tactics."
According to the government, the SIR exercise, which began on June 30, is one of the largest electoral verification drives undertaken in Bengaluru, and involves 8,872 Booth Level Officers (BLOs), 938 Supervisors, 28 Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) and 75 Assistant Electoral Registration Officers (AERO), all engaged in distributing, collecting and digitising enumeration forms across the city.
Bengaluru alone has more than 1.03 crore voters spread across nearly 40 lakh households, accounting for almost one-sixth of Karnataka's electorate. The government has informed the apex court that verifying voter details in a city with high migration, vacant houses and frequent changes in residence requires extensive field work. It also pointed out that each registration officer is expected to process nearly one lakh claims and objections, making simultaneous preparations for civic elections impractical.
The operational timeline submitted before the court shows that the draft electoral roll is scheduled for publication on August 5, claims and objections to be disposed of by September 25, and the final electoral roll to be published on October 7. The government argued that elections cannot be conducted before the voter list is finalised and has therefore sought four more months to complete the process across all 369 wards.
In V Raman Nagar Assembly constituency, where the electoral roll consists of 2,74,142 voters as on June 16, officials reported that 1,74,847 enumeration forms had been distributed, achieving 63.78 percent coverage as of 6 pm on July 11. Of these, 6,631 forms, or 2.42 percent, had been digitised. Officials also identified 6,891 electors under the categories of absent, shifted, death, duplicate and others (ASDDO), including 5,353 permanently shifted voters, 1,147 deceased voters, 203 already enrolled elsewhere, 177 uncollectable or absent electors and 11 under other categories.
Despite the ongoing exercise, the SIR has attracted criticism from several quarters over delays and alleged procedural lapses. Reports from Bellandur, Varthur and Banaswadi alleged that purple stickers indicating successful distribution were pasted on houses even when forms had not been delivered. In Basavanagudi and Basaveshwar Nagar, some residents claimed they were asked to sign blank forms or were not provided the mandatory copies of the enumeration form. There have also been complaints that forms were distributed from community halls, mosques and private offices instead of through door-to-door visits, prompting allegations that Election Commission guidelines were not being followed.
The opposition has accused the state government and the GBA of compromising the integrity of the revision process, while the Chief Electoral Officer has reportedly issued repeated directions to ensure strict adherence to the prescribed house-to-house verification protocol.
Also Read