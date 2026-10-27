ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka SIR: 4.55 Crore Voters Make It To Final Electoral Roll, 99.32 Lakh Names Excluded

The SIR exercise was officially launched in Karnataka on June 30, following preparations and conduct of training between June 20 and 29. ( IANS )

Bengaluru: Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday published the final electoral roll with 4.55 crore eligible voters.

The special revision has resulted in a net reduction of approximately 99.32 lakh voters compared with the pre-SIR electoral roll, which had 5.54 crore electors. The draft electoral roll of August 24 had recorded 4.46 crore voters, which increased to 4.55 crore in the final list.

Although the final electoral roll has been published on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka on its website, CEO Anbukumar formally release the final list at 3 pm.

Women Outnumber Men

The final electoral roll has more women voters than men. According to it, Karnataka has 2,29,12,355 women voters and 2,25,40,493 men voters, along with 2,841 voters categorised under the third gender, while the number of overseas electors stands at 3,252. The final list includes 6,83,364 voters in the 18 to 19 age group and 3,92,134 voters aged 85 and above.

SIR After 23 Years

The SIR was officially launched in Karnataka on June 30, following preparations and conduct of training between June 20 and 29. The exercise was undertaken to identify ineligible and duplicate entries, remove the names of deceased and relocated voters, and verify the details of eligible electors.

While the last SIR exercise was conducted in Karnataka in 2002, the latest revision, conducted after a gap of 23 years, became a subject of intense political debate and controversy across the state.

October 1 as the Qualifying Date for Revision

As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited households between June 30 and August 17 to distribute enumeration forms. Voters were required to provide the necessary information, sign the forms and return them to the BLOs. The forms sought details relating to the 2026 electoral roll and the electoral roll published in 2002.