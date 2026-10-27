Karnataka SIR: 4.55 Crore Voters Make It To Final Electoral Roll, 99.32 Lakh Names Excluded
The list features 2,29,12,355 women voters, 2,25,40,493 men voters, 2,841 voters categorised under the third gender, while the number of overseas electors stands at 3,252.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 2:24 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 3:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: Following the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Karnataka, the Election Commission of India on Tuesday published the final electoral roll with 4.55 crore eligible voters.
The special revision has resulted in a net reduction of approximately 99.32 lakh voters compared with the pre-SIR electoral roll, which had 5.54 crore electors. The draft electoral roll of August 24 had recorded 4.46 crore voters, which increased to 4.55 crore in the final list.
Although the final electoral roll has been published on the website of the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka on its website, CEO Anbukumar formally release the final list at 3 pm.
Women Outnumber Men
The final electoral roll has more women voters than men. According to it, Karnataka has 2,29,12,355 women voters and 2,25,40,493 men voters, along with 2,841 voters categorised under the third gender, while the number of overseas electors stands at 3,252. The final list includes 6,83,364 voters in the 18 to 19 age group and 3,92,134 voters aged 85 and above.
SIR After 23 Years
The SIR was officially launched in Karnataka on June 30, following preparations and conduct of training between June 20 and 29. The exercise was undertaken to identify ineligible and duplicate entries, remove the names of deceased and relocated voters, and verify the details of eligible electors.
While the last SIR exercise was conducted in Karnataka in 2002, the latest revision, conducted after a gap of 23 years, became a subject of intense political debate and controversy across the state.
October 1 as the Qualifying Date for Revision
As part of the exercise, Booth Level Officers (BLOs) visited households between June 30 and August 17 to distribute enumeration forms. Voters were required to provide the necessary information, sign the forms and return them to the BLOs. The forms sought details relating to the 2026 electoral roll and the electoral roll published in 2002.
The draft electoral roll was published on August 24, allowing voters and other stakeholders to raise objections and seek corrections.
Over 43 Lakh Voters Issued Notices
Of the 4.46 crore voters who submitted enumeration forms and were included in the draft roll, 43.84 lakh were issued notices for discrepancies or missing information.
According to the figures provided, notices were issued to 20.35 lakh voters whose details did not match the 2002 electoral roll. Another 23.45 lakh voters were issued notices because their details could not be found in the 2002 list.
Those who received notices were required to submit relevant documents from a list of 12 prescribed documents to establish their eligibility and citizenship, as required under the revision process.
The period for filing objections to the draft electoral roll ran from August 24 to September 23, and those issued notices were given seven days to respond.
The Election Commission had set aside a total of 58 days, until October 22, for issuing notices, receiving responses, conducting hearings and making final decisions on disputed entries.
The publication of the final electoral roll drew the four-month revision exercise to a close. The reduction of nearly one crore voters from the pre-SIR figures is likely to remain a key point of scrutiny, particularly regarding the reasons for the deletions and the steps taken to ensure that eligible voters were not excluded.
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