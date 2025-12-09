ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Sees 43% Fall In Cybercrime Cases In 2025 But Dismal Detection, Recovery Rates

Representational Picture ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported a 43 percent decrease in cybercrime cases in 2025 compared to the last two years. Replying in Assembly on Tuesday, state home minister G Parameshwara said, cases of cybercrimes have dropped to 13,000 in 11 months this year as against 22,478 cases in 2024 and 22,255 cases in 2023, registering a fall of 43 percent. "This is a result of sustained and strong enforcement and increased awareness among people. Karnataka Police have waged a fight against the cybercriminals," said Parameshwara. While the number of cases have seen a steep decline, the amount lost by the people in 2025 however has remained on the higher side suggesting individuals lost bigger amounts to online fraudsters this year compared to previous years. In the first 11 months of 2025, people lost Rs 2,038 crore as against Rs 2,562 crore lost in 2024 and Rs 873 crore in 2023.