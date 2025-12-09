Karnataka Sees 43% Fall In Cybercrime Cases In 2025 But Dismal Detection, Recovery Rates
In the first 11 months this year, 13,000 cybercrime cases were registered while in 2024 and 2023, there were 22,478 and 22,255 cases respectively.
Published : December 9, 2025 at 6:29 PM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka has reported a 43 percent decrease in cybercrime cases in 2025 compared to the last two years.
Replying in Assembly on Tuesday, state home minister G Parameshwara said, cases of cybercrimes have dropped to 13,000 in 11 months this year as against 22,478 cases in 2024 and 22,255 cases in 2023, registering a fall of 43 percent.
"This is a result of sustained and strong enforcement and increased awareness among people. Karnataka Police have waged a fight against the cybercriminals," said Parameshwara.
While the number of cases have seen a steep decline, the amount lost by the people in 2025 however has remained on the higher side suggesting individuals lost bigger amounts to online fraudsters this year compared to previous years.
In the first 11 months of 2025, people lost Rs 2,038 crore as against Rs 2,562 crore lost in 2024 and Rs 873 crore in 2023.
However, the cybercrime detection and recovery rates are dismally low. In 2023, the detection rate was just 27 percent as police cracked just 6,159 cases out of 22,255 and it fell down to 15 percent in 2024 with 3,549 cases out of 22,478 being detected. This year the detection rate plunged to just 7.7 percent with police managing to solve 1,009 out of 13,000 cases.
Similarly, police have recovered just Rs 624 crore out of Rs 4,683 crore lost by people since January 2023.
Expressing his concern, Parameshwara said efforts are being made to improve the detection and recovery rates. "We have set up an exclusive cyber vertical in the police department to deal with cybercrimes. We are the first in the country to do so. We have also set up 43 cyber police stations," he said.
"Worldwide people, especially youngsters, are increasingly taking to online gaming. Fighting against cybercrimes is not only a challenge for Karnataka but also for the entire country. In this direction we had amended the law. The Centre also recently enacted a new law to curb online betting and gaming. But both the laws have been stayed by the courts. We have filed appeals in the Supreme Court which will come up for hearing on December 19," he said.
Cement Manju, Sakaleshpur MLA who raised the issue through a starred question urged the home minister to set up a separate cybercrimes control room for people to lodge complaints on the lines of cyber central control room (1930) set up by the Centre. "People are facing difficulties in reporting cybercrimes to the central control room owing to language issues. So it is better if Karnataka has its own cyber control room," Manju said.
