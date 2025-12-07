Karnataka School Has One Toilet, Girls Wait In Queue, Boys Relieve Themselves Outdoors
Karnataka Public School authorities have highlighted the problem to the education department, Gram Panchayat and local MLA.
Published : December 7, 2025 at 3:40 PM IST
Davanagere: In Mayakonda, one of the backward Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, girls have to stand in a long queue to use the only toilet of the school while boys relieve themselves outdoors.
The Karnataka Public School located in Mayakonda caters to the children of surrounding villages. There are a total of 353 students, of whom 185 are girls. There is only a small toilet with four units.
"Whenever we have to go to the toilet we have to first wait in a queue before we can use it. We have brought this problem before the school principal many times but to no avail," a student complained.
Apart from lack of toilet, there is lack of adequate drinking water facilities as well as benches and desks. The overall condition of the school building is such that students attend classes in fear that the roof is going to collapse or the sides are going to come in any time.
Unhappy over the situation in school, parents have repeatedly urged the school authorities to do the needful and also submitted a memorandum to the Mayakonda Gram Panchayat few days ago. Also, they have approached the local MLA K S Basavanthappa to take some action.
The Gram Panchayat has assured them to look into the matter but till date no effots have been taken to either construct new toilets or arrange drinking water facilities.
Gayathri, a student said, "Students come to study in this school from faraway locations and it is very problematic for us to stand in long queues to use the toilet. This problem has existed for many years. We need a high-tech toilet at our school."
Another student Sinchana said, "Everyone assures to solve our problem but nobody comes forward. There are so many students in this school. How can we do with only one toilet. Sometime we get late to reach our classrooms because of dearth of toilets. MLA Basavanthappa had assured us to build new toilets, an auditorium, new building, a laboratory and a water system. But there has been no development so far,"
When contacted, Nagaraj, the in-charge vice principal, said, "There are four units in one toilet for 185 girls while the boys relieve themselves outdoors. The toilet was built in 2016-17 with the MLA's grant. I understand that standing in a queue for more than 10 minutes to use the toilet is a problem. We are trying hard to solve this. We have already written to the Gram Panchayat and brought it to the attention of the school education department as well as the local MLA. The school building was built in 1949 and the MLA has promised to build a new building."
Nagaraj further said that a toilet near the primary school has been sanctioned but no contractor has come forward, he added.
