Karnataka School Has One Toilet, Girls Wait In Queue, Boys Relieve Themselves Outdoors

Davanagere: In Mayakonda, one of the backward Assembly constituencies of Karnataka, girls have to stand in a long queue to use the only toilet of the school while boys relieve themselves outdoors.

The Karnataka Public School located in Mayakonda caters to the children of surrounding villages. There are a total of 353 students, of whom 185 are girls. There is only a small toilet with four units.

"Whenever we have to go to the toilet we have to first wait in a queue before we can use it. We have brought this problem before the school principal many times but to no avail," a student complained.

Apart from lack of toilet, there is lack of adequate drinking water facilities as well as benches and desks. The overall condition of the school building is such that students attend classes in fear that the roof is going to collapse or the sides are going to come in any time.

Unhappy over the situation in school, parents have repeatedly urged the school authorities to do the needful and also submitted a memorandum to the Mayakonda Gram Panchayat few days ago. Also, they have approached the local MLA K S Basavanthappa to take some action.