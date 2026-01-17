ETV Bharat / state

Griha Lakshmi Scheme Helps Mangaluru Woman Fight Against Odds

Mangaluru: If implemented properly, government schemes can bring about a change in the lives of the people. One of the examples is that of Zeenat from Kallapu Patla, who earns her living by selling pickles. What helped her in that journey was the Griha Lakshmi Scheme and a scooter purchased from the money that the scheme offered.

Zeenat's life has not been easy, and for the past four years, she has been engrossed in a case of separation from her husband. While the case is on in a court, she has been taking care of her two children while meeting the daily expenses and undergoing a lot of stress. Without any regular help from her husband, she has been fending for the children, and to add to her misery is the fact that she does not even have a house of her own. She is residing in her parental house.

Amid the uncertainty of life, her skill at making pickles became her lifeline. But marketing was still a problem. It was here that the Griha Lakshmi scheme helped her. She continued to deposit the money received by her as a beneficiary of the scheme and went on to purchase a second-hand scooter at a cost of around Rs. 20,000. This made her mobile, and marketing became easy.

"I have been selling pickles on the scooter for seven months now. Earlier, it was very difficult to do business. Now it is easy," she said. Her daily routine has undergone a complete change after the arrival of the scooter. She has been saving time while selling her pickles from door to door. Her customers have increased, and there has been an increase in her income.

Zeenat disclosed that she has received around Rs. 50,000 as assistance under the Griha Lakshmi Scheme, and this has made her life somewhat easier.