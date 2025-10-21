ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Brutally Assaulting Student Over Phone Use; Video Of Assault Goes Viral

Chitradurga: A shocking case of student abuse has surfaced from a Sanskrit Veda residential school in Chitradurga district, Karnataka, where a teacher was caught on camera brutally assaulting a young student. The incident took place at Sri Guru Tippeswamy Temple’s Veda School in Nayakanahatti village under Challakere taluk.

The video, which went viral on social media, shows the teacher, identified as Veeresh Hiremath, confronting the nine-year-old student, Tarun, before pinning him to the ground and kicking him repeatedly. The boy had reportedly used a mobile phone to call his grandmother, which angered the teacher. Despite the student suffering a hand injury, the assault continued.

Local residents said the incident took place recently, and soon after the video began circulating, the teacher went missing. Police have launched a search operation to trace him.

Police Register Case After Complaint By Temple Officer

Following the public outcry, Gangadhar, the executive officer of the Guru Tippeswamy Temple, lodged a complaint at the Nayakanahatti Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Veeresh Hiremath under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.