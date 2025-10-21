Karnataka Sanskrit Teacher Booked For Brutally Assaulting Student Over Phone Use; Video Of Assault Goes Viral
The video, which went viral on social media, shows the teacher, identified as Veeresh Hiremath, assaulting a nine-year-old boy.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 10:36 PM IST
Chitradurga: A shocking case of student abuse has surfaced from a Sanskrit Veda residential school in Chitradurga district, Karnataka, where a teacher was caught on camera brutally assaulting a young student. The incident took place at Sri Guru Tippeswamy Temple’s Veda School in Nayakanahatti village under Challakere taluk.
The video, which went viral on social media, shows the teacher, identified as Veeresh Hiremath, confronting the nine-year-old student, Tarun, before pinning him to the ground and kicking him repeatedly. The boy had reportedly used a mobile phone to call his grandmother, which angered the teacher. Despite the student suffering a hand injury, the assault continued.
Local residents said the incident took place recently, and soon after the video began circulating, the teacher went missing. Police have launched a search operation to trace him.
Police Register Case After Complaint By Temple Officer
Following the public outcry, Gangadhar, the executive officer of the Guru Tippeswamy Temple, lodged a complaint at the Nayakanahatti Police Station. Based on the complaint, police registered a case against Veeresh Hiremath under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
Authorities said the teacher also allegedly threatened the boy, warning him not to call from any other number. “The student, Tarun, belongs to Rampura village in Molakalmuru taluk. He had called his grandmother to speak with her when the teacher confronted him,” a police officer said.
The tehsildar and other district officials visited the school and took stock of the situation. Meanwhile, several parents gathered near the premises, demanding immediate action and stricter monitoring of the residential school.
Minister For Child & Welfare Promises Strict Action
Responding to the incident, Women and Child Welfare Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar condemned the teacher’s actions and assured that stern measures would follow.
“I have just learnt about this deeply disturbing incident from Nayakanahatti, where a school student was subjected to a brutal assault by a teacher. No one should ever be treated in such a manner, especially not children. I will personally look into this case and ensure that strict action is taken against the person found guilty. I have also directed officials to submit a detailed report at the earliest,” she said.
As investigations continue, police teams are searching for the absconding teacher. The video has raised serious questions about student safety and the oversight of residential educational institutions in the state.