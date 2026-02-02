ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Revises Ramzan School Timings For Urdu-Medium Schools, Sparks Political Row

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has revised school timings for Urdu-medium schools across the state during the month of Ramzan for the 2025–26 academic year. The revised schedule will apply to all government, aided and unaided Urdu-medium lower primary, upper primary and high schools.

According to an official circular issued by the Directorate of Urdu and Other Minority Language Schools under the Department of Public Instruction, classes will be held from 8 AM to 12.45 PM from the beginning of Ramzan until March 20, 2026. On regular days, these schools function from 10 AM to 4.20 PM.

The circular said the decision was taken after reviewing a government order issued in 2002 and following representations from the Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association. School authorities have been instructed to make up for the reduced working hours by adjusting academic activities on other working days or holidays to ensure the prescribed syllabus is completed.

The order also allows Muslim students and staff observing the Ramzan fast to leave school up to 30 minutes earlier in the evening during the fasting month. However, the department clarified that the existing examination schedule for the 2025–26 academic year will remain unchanged. The revised timings will not apply to SSLC examination centres or to Urdu-medium teachers assigned examination-related duties.