ETV Bharat / state

'Karnataka Released Annual Average of 319.65 TMC Cauvery Water To Tamil Nadu in Eight Years', Says State Govt

The prescribed monthly releases are 9.19 TMC in June, 31.24 TMC in July, 45.95 TMC in August, 36.76 TMC in September, 20.22 TMC in October, 13.78 TMC in November and 7.35 TMC in December.



Karnataka must also release 2.76 TMC in January and 2.50 TMC each in February, March, April and May. These monthly releases together amount to 177.25 TMC annually.



Water release exceeds allocation in 2025-26



According to figures presented by the state's Water Resources Department officials at an all-party meeting, Karnataka released 330.417 TMC to Tamil Nadu during 2025-26, against the prescribed 177.25 TMC. The state released 42.256 TMC in June, 103.514 TMC in July, 51.943 TMC in August, 40.790 TMC in September and 53.477 TMC in October.



The releases continued with 17.697 TMC in November, 7.603 TMC in December, 2.687 TMC in January, 2.226 TMC in February, 2.450 TMC in March, 2.670 TMC in April and 3.100 TMC in May.



Eight-year release pattern



The Water Resources Department records show that Karnataka released 404.44 TMC to Tamil Nadu in 2018-19 and 275.40 TMC in 2019-20. The State released 211.32 TMC in 2020-21, 281.08 TMC in 2021-22 and 667.48 TMC in 2022-23. In the distress year of 2023-24, the release declined to 81.42 TMC. It rose to 305.61 TMC in 2024-25 and stood at 330.42 TMC in 2025-26.



Except during 2023-24, Karnataka released more than the mandated 177.25 TMC in each of the eight years. In several years, the release exceeded the prescribed quantity by at least 100 TMC.



Chief Minister Doddalahalli Kempegowda Shivakumar said much of the excess water ultimately flowed into the sea. The data also shows that the eight-year total stood at approximately 2,557.17 TMC, producing an annual average of about 319.65 TMC.



Severe shortfall in current water year



The 2026-27 water year has begun under the shadow of a serious drought. Shivakumar said the state was experiencing a severe rainfall shortage, with a possible Super El Nino raising concerns over worsening drought conditions. The rainfall deficit has been particularly severe in the Cauvery catchment areas.



By the end of July, the four major reservoirs in the basin, Krishnaraja Sagar, Hemavathi, Harangi and Kabini, together held only 56.958 TMC of water. Between June 1 and July 31, the four reservoirs received a combined inflow of just 41.997 TMC. The average inflow for the corresponding period over the past 30 years is 118.63 TMC.



This year’s inflow amounts to only 35.40 per cent of the long-term average, indicating a shortage of 64.60 per cent by the end of July, according to the department. Karnataka was required to release 9.19 TMC to Tamil Nadu in June but released only 2.915 TMC. Against the July requirement of 31.24 TMC, the state released just 0.721 TMC.



The prescribed release for June and July together was 40.43 TMC. However, only 3.636 TMC was released during the two months, Shivakumar said.



The widening gap between prescribed releases and available water is expected to place Karnataka and Tamil Nadu at the centre of another Cauvery dispute. Karnataka must now balance drinking-water and irrigation requirements within the state while complying with the court-approved water-sharing mechanism.