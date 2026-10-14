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Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Urges Police To Deny Permission For Sonu Nigam Concert

Sonu Nigam. ( IANS )

By PTI 1 Min Read

Bengaluru: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike convener TA Narayana Gowda has urged the Bengaluru Police Commissioner to deny permission for singer Sonu Nigam's concert in the city on October 24, alleging that the singer had insulted Kannadigas by comparing their linguistic pride with the Pahalgam terror attack.

In a letter to the Police Commissioner dated October 14, Gowda said the singer's alleged remarks during a musical programme at a college in Bengaluru in April 2025 had hurt the sentiments of Kannadigas when the audience requested him for a Kannada song.

Gowda said requesting a Kannada song was not a crime. The letter said T A Dharmaraj, president of the Vedike's Bengaluru Urban District unit, had lodged a complaint at Avalahalli Police Station on May 2, 2025, seeking legal action over the remarks. According to the letter, Nigam is scheduled to perform at "The Revolution India Tour" at Bhartiya Mall of Bengaluru on Thanisandra Main Road at 7 pm on October 24.