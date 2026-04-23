ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Railway Employee Dies By Suicide In Front Of Female Companion During Taj Mahal Trip

Agra: A 38-year-old railway employee from Karnataka, who had come to visit Taj Mahal with a female companion, allegedly died by suicide at their hotel in Eidgah area of ​​Rakabganj in Agra on Wednesday night, police said.

The incident reportedly occurred in front of the woman while she was busy speaking on her mobile phone. Upon hearing her screams, hotel staff ran to the room but the tourist had already died. The hotel manager reported the incident to police, who in turn informed the deceased's family members.

Police said no suicide note was found from the spot and the reason as to why he took the drastic step could not be ascertained yet.

Vivek, the hotel manager, told police that Subramani B, a resident of Karnataka's Donimadagu had checked into a room with his female companion at around 5 pm on Wednesday. In the evening, they went out to explore the area and returned to the hotel late at night, he said.

During interrogation, the woman told police that she had received a phone call late at night and was speaking on her mobile. Suddenly, she glanced towards Subramani's bed and saw that he had already taken the drastic step, she said adding, she had attempted to save him but was unable to prevent the tragedy. Screaming in distress, the woman had run out of the room, she said.