Karnataka Quarry Accident: Survivor Recounts Narrow Escape As Police Suspect Negligence
Lohar, the worker from Assam said that the tractor he was on had moved away from the accident spot moments before the boulder struck.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 8:32 PM IST
Ramanagara: A survivor in Thursday's accident at a stone quarry in Karnataka's South Bengaluru district recounted the horrific mishap saying the tractor he was on moved away from the site moments ago.
At least seven workers were killed when a huge rock fell on a group of workers working at the quarry operated by Kaveri Company on Thursday morning. Several others were injured, with one worker battling for his life in the intensive care unit of the local hospital.
According to police, the accident occurred while workers were engaged in quarry operations. A crane and a Hitachi excavator were being used on the upper section of the quarry when a huge rock suddenly dislodged and fell onto workers below, killing seven people on the spot.
The deceased have been identified as Ramanayak, 46, from Nadiyal village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district, Dharmesh Singh, 28 from Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh natives Satyanarayan Gound, 32, Ram Avatar Singh, 32, Bhuvaneshwar Singh, 37, Rajesh Prasad, 28, and Shivraj Singh, 26. Five of the seven victims were from Madhya Pradesh. The injured include Chotu, Gulab Singh, Anand and Nohar Singh. Another worker is undergoing treatment in the ICU.
Survivor Recounts Narrow Escape
Lohar, one of the workers who narrowly escaped with injuries, said the boulder struck moments before the tractor carrying them reached the work site.
"We had gone to work in the morning on a tractor. Before our tractor could reach the worksite, a huge boulder fell on us. The impact overturned the tractor. I immediately got up and started running, but more rocks fell on me. I suffered a head injury," he said.
Lohar said he and four others had travelled from Assam for work.
"My younger brother was also working with me. He has sustained serious injuries. We had been working here for the past four months. The company provided us with food and accommodation and paid us Rs 6,000 a week," he added.
Mother Of Injured Worker Speaks
Anand's mother, who lives in Madapatna, said her son had been working at the quarry for the last four months.
"He left home around 6.30 am for work. Around 7 am, we received a phone call informing us that rocks had fallen at the quarry. Someone brought him to the hospital in a private vehicle. By God's grace, my son is alive. However, his kneecap has been severely damaged and his elbow is fractured. Doctors have completed the scanning and X-rays. They have told us surgery will be performed after the reports are reviewed," she said.
Police Register Case, Investigation Underway
Soon after the incident, Tavarekere police rushed to the spot, conducted an inspection, and registered a case.
Preliminary findings indicate that around 15 to 20 workers were present at the quarry when the accident took place. Clearance work for installing a new crusher was being carried out at a height of nearly 100 feet using a Hitachi excavator, while another group of workers was simultaneously working below.
Investigators suspect that the operator of the Hitachi machine may not have noticed the workers below while carrying out the operation, resulting in the boulder slipping and triggering the fatal accident.
Central Range Inspector General of Police Girish said the accident occurred around 7 am while work was in progress at two crusher units.
"There were 16 workers at the site, while three others were carrying out vibration-related work on the upper level. The falling boulders left five people seriously injured and claimed the lives of seven workers. We are verifying who owns the quarry and whether all necessary licences were in place. At first glance, the incident appears to have been caused by negligence," he said.
Read More: