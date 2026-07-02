ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Quarry Accident: Survivor Recounts Narrow Escape As Police Suspect Negligence

Ramanagara: A survivor in Thursday's accident at a stone quarry in Karnataka's South Bengaluru district recounted the horrific mishap saying the tractor he was on moved away from the site moments ago.

At least seven workers were killed when a huge rock fell on a group of workers working at the quarry operated by Kaveri Company on Thursday morning. Several others were injured, with one worker battling for his life in the intensive care unit of the local hospital.

According to police, the accident occurred while workers were engaged in quarry operations. A crane and a Hitachi excavator were being used on the upper section of the quarry when a huge rock suddenly dislodged and fell onto workers below, killing seven people on the spot.

The deceased have been identified as Ramanayak, 46, from Nadiyal village in Shahapur taluk of Yadgir district, Dharmesh Singh, 28 from Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh natives Satyanarayan Gound, 32, Ram Avatar Singh, 32, Bhuvaneshwar Singh, 37, Rajesh Prasad, 28, and Shivraj Singh, 26. Five of the seven victims were from Madhya Pradesh. The injured include Chotu, Gulab Singh, Anand and Nohar Singh. Another worker is undergoing treatment in the ICU.

Survivor Recounts Narrow Escape

Lohar, one of the workers who narrowly escaped with injuries, said the boulder struck moments before the tractor carrying them reached the work site.

"We had gone to work in the morning on a tractor. Before our tractor could reach the worksite, a huge boulder fell on us. The impact overturned the tractor. I immediately got up and started running, but more rocks fell on me. I suffered a head injury," he said.

Lohar said he and four others had travelled from Assam for work.

"My younger brother was also working with me. He has sustained serious injuries. We had been working here for the past four months. The company provided us with food and accommodation and paid us Rs 6,000 a week," he added.