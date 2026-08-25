Karnataka PTCL Act: Jury Report Calls For Action To Restore Land Lost By SC, ST Grantees
Speakers said land protection remains crucial for disadvantaged families, urging authorities to address gaps that have weakened safeguards over the decades.
Published : August 25, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Bengaluru: A jury report examining gaps in the implementation of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands (PTCL)) Act, 1978, was released at Legislators' Home-2 near Vidhan Soudha on Tuesday, with ministers, lawyers and activists calling for urgent government action to restore unlawfully transferred lands.
The PTCL Act was enacted as a social justice measure to prevent the alienation of land granted to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and restore property transferred in violation of its provisions.
Nearly five decades later, thousands of grantees and their legal heirs are still struggling to recover their lands.
The report draws from a public hearing where affected families, lawyers, activists and community representatives testified about prolonged administrative delays, non-enforcement of restoration orders, fraudulent and coercive transfers, and judicial decisions that allegedly overlook the social and historical circumstances behind the loss of granted lands.
The jury comprised retired Supreme Court judge Justice Gopal Gowda, retired IAS officers D Thangaraj and Dr S M Jamdar, Bhooshakti Kendra president Jyothi Raj and PTCL law expert and advocate H L Venkatesh.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Karnataka minister H C Mahadevappa said decisions were increasingly going against applicants, defeating the law's original purpose. "The PTCL Act must be strengthened and the land should be restored to eligible applicants. The government must take firm measures to correct the present situation," he said.
Mahadevappa added, "Our delegation will soon meet the Revenue Minister, place the matter before him on an urgent basis and seek an early resolution."
Call For Stronger Law And Collective Action
Agriculture Minister Narendraswamy said the report had brought the weaknesses in the PTCL Act and its implementation back into public discussion. He said he was concerned that even the limited land owned by disadvantaged communities was being taken away because weakened safeguards allowed powerful interests to exploit them.
"Land may appear small in measurement, but it represents security, dignity and the future of a family. Laws meant to protect such land cannot be diluted," Narendraswamy said.
Referring to movements led by educated young people on constitutional issues, he called upon intellectuals, activists and experienced persons to unite. "Past mistakes must be acknowledged. I am ready to participate honestly in any meaningful discussion or initiative intended to protect these rights," he said.
Appeal, Alternative Land And Criminal Action Recommended
Legal activist Advocate Vinay Sreenivasa said the report emerged from hearings on the loopholes and failures affecting the PTCL Act. He said one major recommendation concerned the Nikamthi Ramalakshmi case, which had reportedly resulted in thousands of Dalits losing land.
"The government must properly pursue the appeal before the Supreme Court. A high-level committee should also examine weaknesses created by Supreme Court and High Court judgments and recommend suitable legal changes," Sreenivasa said.
The report recommends alternative land for people who lost property because of the Ramalakshmi judgment, specialised training for revenue officers, criminal proceedings against those who illegally acquired PTCL land, preventing such land registrations, and investigating and reversing unlawful registrations by assistant commissioners.
Sreenivasa said courts had sometimes treated the PTCL Act as an ordinary civil law instead of beneficial legislation designed to advance constitutional equality. "A widow driven from her village may not be able to approach a court immediately. Rejecting her claim only because of delay, without considering caste oppression and social circumstances, causes further injustice," he said.
He called for an immediate high-level government meeting to consider and implement the recommendations.
The All India Lawyers Association for Justice, Manthan Law, Alternative Law Forum, PTCL Kaayde Bhoomi Vanchitara Horata Samiti and Independent Progressive Researchers jointly organised the programme.
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