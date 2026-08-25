ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka PTCL Act: Jury Report Calls For Action To Restore Land Lost By SC, ST Grantees

Bengaluru: A jury report examining gaps in the implementation of the Karnataka Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prohibition of Transfer of Certain Lands (PTCL)) Act, 1978, was released at Legislators' Home-2 near Vidhan Soudha on Tuesday, with ministers, lawyers and activists calling for urgent government action to restore unlawfully transferred lands.

The PTCL Act was enacted as a social justice measure to prevent the alienation of land granted to Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) and restore property transferred in violation of its provisions.

Nearly five decades later, thousands of grantees and their legal heirs are still struggling to recover their lands.

The report draws from a public hearing where affected families, lawyers, activists and community representatives testified about prolonged administrative delays, non-enforcement of restoration orders, fraudulent and coercive transfers, and judicial decisions that allegedly overlook the social and historical circumstances behind the loss of granted lands.

The jury comprised retired Supreme Court judge Justice Gopal Gowda, retired IAS officers D Thangaraj and Dr S M Jamdar, Bhooshakti Kendra president Jyothi Raj and PTCL law expert and advocate H L Venkatesh.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, former Karnataka minister H C Mahadevappa said decisions were increasingly going against applicants, defeating the law's original purpose. "The PTCL Act must be strengthened and the land should be restored to eligible applicants. The government must take firm measures to correct the present situation," he said.

Mahadevappa added, "Our delegation will soon meet the Revenue Minister, place the matter before him on an urgent basis and seek an early resolution."

Call For Stronger Law And Collective Action

Agriculture Minister Narendraswamy said the report had brought the weaknesses in the PTCL Act and its implementation back into public discussion. He said he was concerned that even the limited land owned by disadvantaged communities was being taken away because weakened safeguards allowed powerful interests to exploit them.