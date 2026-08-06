ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka PSC Cash-for-Jobs Row: ABVP Launches Indefinite Protest, Demands CBI Probe

The ABVP has launched an indefinite sit-in protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru ( ETV Bharat )

Bengaluru: Alleging largescale corruption in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched an indefinite sit-in protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding that the alleged cash-for-jobs scam be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.

The controversy revolves around the recruitment of 400 Veterinary Officers, with aspirants alleging that government jobs were sold for Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Candidates have also accused middlemen of demanding advance payments and alleged question paper leaks, manipulation of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets, and irregularities in the selection process.

The Vidhana Soudha Police registered an FIR on July 24, 2026, naming suspended KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and several selected candidates. Authorities have also arrested a few suspected middlemen as part of the ongoing investigation.

Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot subsequently suspended Sahukar after allegations surfaced that his daughters had secured government jobs using allegedly false income certificates. While the state government has initiated an investigation, opposition parties, student organisations and petitioners have questioned its credibility and demanded an independent CBI probe.

Addressing the protest, ABVP Karnataka state secretary Yashwant said the agitation would continue until the investigation was transferred to the CBI.

"Fixing a price of Rs 80 lakh for a government post is not merely the sale of a job. It is the sale of a poor student's dream. Thousands of aspirants spend years preparing for competitive examinations, and corruption destroys both merit and hope," he said.