Karnataka PSC Cash-for-Jobs Row: ABVP Launches Indefinite Protest, Demands CBI Probe
The controversy revolves around the recruitment of 400 Veterinary Officers, with aspirants alleging that government jobs were sold
Published : August 6, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Bengaluru: Alleging largescale corruption in the Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC), the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has launched an indefinite sit-in protest at Freedom Park in Bengaluru, demanding that the alleged cash-for-jobs scam be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation.
The controversy revolves around the recruitment of 400 Veterinary Officers, with aspirants alleging that government jobs were sold for Rs 80 lakh to Rs 1 crore. Candidates have also accused middlemen of demanding advance payments and alleged question paper leaks, manipulation of Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) sheets, and irregularities in the selection process.
The Vidhana Soudha Police registered an FIR on July 24, 2026, naming suspended KPSC Chairman Shivashankarappa S Sahukar and several selected candidates. Authorities have also arrested a few suspected middlemen as part of the ongoing investigation.
Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot subsequently suspended Sahukar after allegations surfaced that his daughters had secured government jobs using allegedly false income certificates. While the state government has initiated an investigation, opposition parties, student organisations and petitioners have questioned its credibility and demanded an independent CBI probe.
Addressing the protest, ABVP Karnataka state secretary Yashwant said the agitation would continue until the investigation was transferred to the CBI.
"Fixing a price of Rs 80 lakh for a government post is not merely the sale of a job. It is the sale of a poor student's dream. Thousands of aspirants spend years preparing for competitive examinations, and corruption destroys both merit and hope," he said.
Yashwant added that merely suspending the KPSC chairman would not address the deeper issues within the commission. He also criticised elected representatives for allegedly ignoring the concerns of protesting students.
ABVP Karnataka state joint secretary Dhanush said allegations of irregularities in KPSC recruitment were not new and claimed that previous examinations had also witnessed complaints of document tampering, interview irregularities and harassment of candidates.
"The government has constituted only a state-level inquiry to create an impression that action is being taken. If it is genuinely committed to exposing the truth and reforming KPSC, it should immediately hand over the investigation to the CBI," he said.
The student organisation has also proposed a series of reforms, including publishing a fixed annual examination calendar on the lines of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), introducing stronger digital safeguards in the recruitment process and implementing the recommendations of the Kasturirangan Committee to improve transparency.
ABVP leaders said they would soon submit a memorandum to Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot seeking a CBI inquiry and maintained that the indefinite protest would continue until an independent investigation is ordered and comprehensive reforms are introduced to restore public confidence in KPSC recruitment.
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