ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Proposes Limiting Students' Recreational Screen Time To One Hour Daily

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government may soon restrict the recreational screen time for Class 9-12 students to one hour a day, besides making schools adopt a traditional 'Diary System' for communication under its yet-to-be-rolled-out digital detox policy for students.

The state government on Monday released the draft policy for responsible digital use among students, which aims to foster digital wellbeing, emotional regulation and screen-time awareness among students through a set of 'preventive, promotive and responsive' strategies.

The policy is prepared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANS), and the Department of Education.

"Studies indicate that nearly 25 per cent of adolescents show signs of internet addiction, often linked to anxiety, sleep disturbances and attention-related issues," the draft policy said.

Besides capping the screen time to one hour a day outside of schoolwork, the policy suggests developing age-appropriate phones and devices with operating systems that automatically update with the child's age. It also proposes a 'child plan' for mobile phones with audio-only options and automatic data shutdown by 7 PM to limit late-evening screen exposure among students.

The policy also recommends that schools adopt traditional communication methods like a 'diary system' instead of direct WhatsApp contact with students.