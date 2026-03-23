Karnataka Proposes Limiting Students' Recreational Screen Time To One Hour Daily
The state government released the draft policy for responsible digital use among students, outlining several dos and don'ts for schools.
Published : March 23, 2026 at 8:51 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government may soon restrict the recreational screen time for Class 9-12 students to one hour a day, besides making schools adopt a traditional 'Diary System' for communication under its yet-to-be-rolled-out digital detox policy for students.
The state government on Monday released the draft policy for responsible digital use among students, which aims to foster digital wellbeing, emotional regulation and screen-time awareness among students through a set of 'preventive, promotive and responsive' strategies.
The policy is prepared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare in collaboration with the Karnataka State Mental Health Authority, National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANS), and the Department of Education.
"Studies indicate that nearly 25 per cent of adolescents show signs of internet addiction, often linked to anxiety, sleep disturbances and attention-related issues," the draft policy said.
Besides capping the screen time to one hour a day outside of schoolwork, the policy suggests developing age-appropriate phones and devices with operating systems that automatically update with the child's age. It also proposes a 'child plan' for mobile phones with audio-only options and automatic data shutdown by 7 PM to limit late-evening screen exposure among students.
The policy also recommends that schools adopt traditional communication methods like a 'diary system' instead of direct WhatsApp contact with students.
Under the policy, schools will be required to incorporate digital well-being and social media literacy within the life skills, value education and ICT (information and communication technology) curriculum. The policy proposes educating students on online safety, consent, privacy, digital footprints and respectful online behaviour. It also suggests curating recommended online resources for academic use to reduce unnecessary browsing and screen exposure.
Each school, as per the policy, will have to frame and enforce a Digital Use Policy outlining protocols for cyberbullying, digital misconduct, teacher responsibilities in regulating digital exposure and counselling students on safe digital use. The policy proposes setting up Digital Wellness Committees in all schools comprising school heads, counsellors, teachers, parents, student representatives and cybercrime police officials.
Teachers will be trained to identify early warning signs of excessive digital use, including behavioural changes, social withdrawal, and declining academic performance. Schools must also set up mechanisms to refer students to seek help from mental health professionals through school counsellors.
To reduce dependence on devices, the draft recommends incorporating daily offline activities such as sports, reading and arts. Schools are also advised to introduce tech-free periods, celebrate 'Digital Detox Weeks' or 'Offline Joy Days' at least once per term and even start initiatives like celebrating Digital Detox Day on December 10 or observing November as 'No Technology Month.
The policy also encourages integrating vocational and activity-based learning, including art, music, and skill-building programmes, to promote healthier habits among students. The policy places significant emphasis on parental involvement, urging families to set clear screen-time rules, create device-free zones at home, and establish structured daily routines.
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