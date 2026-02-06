ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Private Bus Gutted In Fire On Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway, No Casualties Reported

Bengaluru: A private bus was completely gutted after catching fire on the Tumakuru-Bengaluru National Highway-48 around 2.40 am on Friday in Karnataka. The bus, operated by a private travel service, was travelling from Bengaluru to Kalaburagi when the incident occurred near Hanumanthapura Gate in Nelamangala taluk.

According to police, roadwork was underway on the stretch, which was slowing the bus. The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle, hit the road divider, and then rammed into an electric pole. Within moments, the bus was engulfed in flames. A short circuit is suspected to have caused the fire. There were around 40 passengers on board at the time.

Noticing the fire, the driver acted swiftly and evacuated all passengers from the bus. Fortunately, no casualties were reported.

However, due to the intensity of the blaze, the bus was completely destroyed. Passengers’ belongings kept in the luggage compartment were also reduced to ashes. Fire and emergency services rushed to the spot and managed to douse the flames. Nelamangala traffic police visited the scene and conducted an inspection to determine the exact cause of the incident.