ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Prisons DIG Arrested Over Fake Supreme Court Order Used To Free Life Convict

Bengaluru : Parappana Agrahara police in Bengaluru on Monday arrested M Somashekar, the then Chief Superintendent of Bengaluru Central Prison and currently Deputy Inspector General of Prisons in Kalaburagi, for allegedly creating a fake Supreme Court order that was used to secure the release of a life convict. Police said Somashekar was arrested on allegations that he was involved in the case and had concealed information during the preliminary inquiry instead of cooperating with the investigation. He was produced before the 9th ACJM court on the day and was taken into police custody until October 9 for further questioning. The case came to light after convict Shankar was released from Bengaluru Central Prison on November 13, 2018, using a forged Supreme Court order. Police had earlier arrested Srikanth, a first division assistant currently working in the sentence prisoners section of the Central Prison, for allegedly assisting in preparing the fake order. During investigation, police reportedly found information pointing to the alleged involvement of Somashekar, who was the Chief Superintendent of the prison at the time. Shankar's wife also reportedly told investigators that the then superintendent had a role in her husband's release. Based on the findings, police took Somashekar into custody on October 4 and questioned him. Senior police officials said he allegedly withheld information related to the case and did not cooperate with the investigation.

“Somashekar is the third accused in the case. The investigation into the case is on,” senior police officials said. Shankar had been accused in a kidnapping and extortion case registered in 2001. In 2004, a fast-track special court sentenced him to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 10,000.



Shankar challenged the conviction before the High Court and later the Supreme Court, but both courts rejected his appeals. Police said he subsequently hatched a plan to evade his sentence by creating a fake Supreme Court order. In November 2018, he allegedly produced the forged order before prison officials, paid the Rs 10,000 fine and secured his release from prison.



Nearly eight years after the release, the Prison Department received an anonymous letter alleging that a fake Supreme Court order had been created to facilitate Shankar's release. The department examined the matter and sent the purported order to the Registrar of the Supreme Court for verification. It was subsequently confirmed to be a forged order.



Following this, KB Kshetri, who was serving as the in-charge superintendent of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison, filed a complaint against Shankar at the Parappana Agrahara police station. Police registered a case and arrested Shankar from Mysuru in June. Based on information obtained during his interrogation, Srikanth was arrested. Investigators later gathered information regarding Somashekar's alleged role in the case.



The investigation also brought to light allegations that the two accused had sexually exploited Shankar's wife. Parappana Agrahara police said they came across the information during their investigation and have initiated further inquiry into the allegations. Police said the investigation is on to establish the full sequence of events, identify the roles of all those involved and determine how the forged Supreme Court order was prepared and used to secure the convict's release.