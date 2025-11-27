ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Power Struggle: A Litmus Test For Rahul Gandhi’s Crisis Management Skills

Bengaluru: The ongoing power tussle in Karnataka Congress is not only putting to test the individual acceptance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar among the party legislators but also Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's crisis management skills.

The reason being Rahul is faced with a situation where he has to choose one of the two stalwarts of the party in Karnataka; a mass leader in Siddaramaiah, who carefully cultivated Muslim, OBC and Dalit vote banks in favour of Congress ever since he joined it in 2006 and Shivakumar, a Gandhi family loyalist, who stood with the party through all its crisis, and a leader with great organisational skills and resources besides being popular among the party cadre.

"This is really a tough job for Rahul Gandhi to choose between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as both are equally important for the party in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah brings credibility (to the party) with his clean image and social acceptance cutting across community barriers. Moreover, he is an ideological mentor of Rahul Gandhi. The issues like caste census and social justice which Rahul is talking of these days are actually borrowed from Siddaramaiah's style of politics. On the other hand, Shivakumar brings energy, aggression, and enthusiasm in the Congress cadre," says political analyst and retired professor Ravindra Reshme.

The power struggle in the Karnataka Congress has reached its crescendo with Siddaramaiah completing two and a half years in office on November 20 and Shivakumar staking claim for the top post citing an undisclosed power sharing agreement the party broached between him and Siddaramaiah in the presence of Rahul Gandhi immediately after the 2023 assembly elections. The party high command reportedly decided to reward the both for their efforts to bring the party to power with 30-month tenure each.

Siddaramaiah on several occasions dismissed the existence of any power sharing agreement besides saying he would continue as the CM till 2028. Shivakumar on the other hand has been putting pressure on Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to honour the agreement and make him the CM. Several MLAs of his camp including Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, H C Balakrishna, Sharath Bachhegowda, Anekal Srinivas and others even visited Delhi over the past few days seeking his elevation.

Caught between the two, the Congress high command is carefully assessing the pros and cons of effecting a leadership change in Karnataka, as any hasty decision would hurt the party’s government in Karnataka, one of the two bigger states where the party is in power. Among others, the main concern of the high command is the extent of loss Siddaramaiah’s removal would cause to the party in the 2028 assembly elections as he enjoys significant support among Muslims, SC/STs and OBCs including his own Kuruba community which accounts for 7 percent of state’s population.

He also enjoys the support of majority MLAs. “Removing Siddaramaiah without any reason would certainly damage Congress’ prospects in the coming elections. Without Siddaramaiah, there will be no Congress in Karnataka,’ said MLA K N Rajanna on many occasions.