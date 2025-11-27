Karnataka Power Struggle: A Litmus Test For Rahul Gandhi’s Crisis Management Skills
Rahul has a tough task at hand to choose between a mass leader in Siddaramaiah and a staunch party loyalist in D K Shivakumar.
By Anil Gejji
Published : November 27, 2025 at 4:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: The ongoing power tussle in Karnataka Congress is not only putting to test the individual acceptance of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy D K Shivakumar among the party legislators but also Opposition Leader in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi's crisis management skills.
The reason being Rahul is faced with a situation where he has to choose one of the two stalwarts of the party in Karnataka; a mass leader in Siddaramaiah, who carefully cultivated Muslim, OBC and Dalit vote banks in favour of Congress ever since he joined it in 2006 and Shivakumar, a Gandhi family loyalist, who stood with the party through all its crisis, and a leader with great organisational skills and resources besides being popular among the party cadre.
"This is really a tough job for Rahul Gandhi to choose between Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar as both are equally important for the party in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah brings credibility (to the party) with his clean image and social acceptance cutting across community barriers. Moreover, he is an ideological mentor of Rahul Gandhi. The issues like caste census and social justice which Rahul is talking of these days are actually borrowed from Siddaramaiah's style of politics. On the other hand, Shivakumar brings energy, aggression, and enthusiasm in the Congress cadre," says political analyst and retired professor Ravindra Reshme.
The power struggle in the Karnataka Congress has reached its crescendo with Siddaramaiah completing two and a half years in office on November 20 and Shivakumar staking claim for the top post citing an undisclosed power sharing agreement the party broached between him and Siddaramaiah in the presence of Rahul Gandhi immediately after the 2023 assembly elections. The party high command reportedly decided to reward the both for their efforts to bring the party to power with 30-month tenure each.
Siddaramaiah on several occasions dismissed the existence of any power sharing agreement besides saying he would continue as the CM till 2028. Shivakumar on the other hand has been putting pressure on Rahul Gandhi and AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge to honour the agreement and make him the CM. Several MLAs of his camp including Agriculture Minister N Chaluvarayaswamy, H C Balakrishna, Sharath Bachhegowda, Anekal Srinivas and others even visited Delhi over the past few days seeking his elevation.
Caught between the two, the Congress high command is carefully assessing the pros and cons of effecting a leadership change in Karnataka, as any hasty decision would hurt the party’s government in Karnataka, one of the two bigger states where the party is in power. Among others, the main concern of the high command is the extent of loss Siddaramaiah’s removal would cause to the party in the 2028 assembly elections as he enjoys significant support among Muslims, SC/STs and OBCs including his own Kuruba community which accounts for 7 percent of state’s population.
He also enjoys the support of majority MLAs. “Removing Siddaramaiah without any reason would certainly damage Congress’ prospects in the coming elections. Without Siddaramaiah, there will be no Congress in Karnataka,’ said MLA K N Rajanna on many occasions.
The high command is also reportedly worried about what if Siddaramaiah revolted against it in case it decides to replace him with Shivakumar like Ashok Gehlot did in Rajasthan when asked to make way for Sachin Pilot. “I don’t think Siddaramaiah will revolt because he has no stamina or strength to do so. But if he is removed, a section of the Ahinda vote bank may get upset,” says Reshme.
However, there is a section of Congressmen who think that finding a new leadership for Congress in Karnataka is inevitable as Siddaramaiah will turn 78 next year. “There is no doubt Siddaramaiah is still a mass leader. But age is not on his side. If not now, the party will have to look for an alternative leadership in the coming days. So why not now?” asks a Congress MLA while refusing to be named.
Shivakumar’s supporters concur with this. “Shivakumar has all the qualities to take on the BJP, besides keeping the party united and enthusiastic. He knows the tricks of electoral politics, and his leadership will breathe fresh air into the party cadre,” says another MLA. The Gandhi family is also not in a position to overlook Shivakumar’s demand, considering his loyalty to it and the party, he adds.
But Shivakumar's detractors within the party believe his acceptance among the general public is very low, even though he is popular among the party's young MLAs and the cadre.
Amidst these varied views, Rahul has to make a decision that he cannot afford to postpone, considering its intensity. Already, several leaders have openly appealed to him to resolve this matter at the earliest. "The party cannot afford to drag the matter any further. If not resolved soon, this will soon turn into a crisis, thereby denting the image of the party and the government," H C Balakrishna, who is known as Magadi Balakrishna, said immediately after his return from Delhi early this week.
Reshme also sees a change is coming. "Siddaramaiah has achieved whatever he wanted to achieve in his political career. He has no more steps or a ladder to climb. Therefore, I believe Rahul will take a risk this time," he adds.