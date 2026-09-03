Karnataka Poultry Traders Begin Two-Day Strike Against ₹5-Per-Kg Collection Fee, Demand Tender Cancellation
Karnataka poultry traders allege mafia nexus and scam behind waste-collection tender.
Published : September 3, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: Poultry farms and chicken shops across Bengaluru remained closed on Thursday as the Karnataka Poultry Traders Association (KPTA) began a two-day strike against a new poultry-waste collection fee.
Traders gathered at Freedom Park, demanding cancellation of the tender issued through Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) and an inquiry into alleged irregularities.
The strike will continue on September 4. The association claims the new system requires poultry outlets to pay ₹5 per kilogram for waste collection and could impose a heavy burden on nearly 6,000 shops in Bengaluru.
KPTA president KN Nagraj said the poultry industry employed lakhs of people in wholesale, retail and allied activities, while contributing taxes and substantial annual revenue.
"We have built and sustained this industry without seeking government grants or guarantees. The ₹5 fee was imposed suddenly, without consulting traders or examining its impact," Nagraj said.
He described poultry as agricultural produce and claimed chicken was a major source of protein for nearly 75 per cent of the population. Its nutritional importance was widely recognised during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.
"Instead of imposing a collection fee, the government should recognise the commercial value of poultry by-products and consider a support price for them," Nagraj said.
KPTA member Mohammed Khamruddin alleged that a third-party network was behind the tender and was using civic agencies to force traders to pay through QR-code scanners. He claimed traders were initially being asked to pay ₹5 per kilogram, while the eventual target could be ₹18.
"This tender must be cancelled completely and everyone involved must be investigated," Khamruddin said.
He termed the tender a scam and said, a fair inquiry will reveal who designed this arrangement and who benefits from it. He argued that poultry waste was not useless garbage.
It was processed into dog and cat food, fish feed, urea and other biological products. After cleaning, drying and packaging, the material was also sent outside Karnataka and exported, he claimed. Limited local processing capacity required some of it to be transported elsewhere.
Khamruddin said a memorandum had been submitted to the Greater Bengaluru Authority and BSWML. The association had also petitioned the Karnataka High Court seeking cancellation of the order.
Ambarish, another KPTA member, said private collectors had earlier paid traders for poultry waste because of its commercial value. “Under the proposed system, contractors can collect money from shopkeepers, receive civic funds and then earn again by selling processed waste as animal feed. We will not pay for handing over a material from which private contractors make money,” he said.
Rajini Ramu said weighing poultry waste was difficult because it contained moisture and other residue. She accused the authorities of burdening small traders in the name of regulation.
"This is affecting the livelihood of poor families. We will create public awareness, remain united and oppose any system that makes survival harder for small businesses," she said.
Lingappa said vendors had previously paid private collectors about ₹200 a week, which was manageable. Poultry traders were already paying monthly shop rents ranging from ₹10,000 to ₹60,000, while many had taken loans to continue their businesses.
"A charge of ₹5 per kilogram, added to rent, debt and operating expenses, could force small traders out of business. Bengaluru must remain a place where ordinary people can earn a livelihood,” Lingappa said.
He said traders, including Shivaraju, Ramesh and Sannappa, had organised meetings seeking government intervention and a fairer waste-management arrangement. The protesters demanded restoration of the earlier model under which collectors paid traders for commercially useful poultry waste.