ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Poultry Traders Begin Two-Day Strike Against ₹5-Per-Kg Collection Fee, Demand Tender Cancellation

Bengaluru: Poultry farms and chicken shops across Bengaluru remained closed on Thursday as the Karnataka Poultry Traders Association (KPTA) began a two-day strike against a new poultry-waste collection fee.

Traders gathered at Freedom Park, demanding cancellation of the tender issued through Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Limited (BSWML) and an inquiry into alleged irregularities.

The strike will continue on September 4. The association claims the new system requires poultry outlets to pay ₹5 per kilogram for waste collection and could impose a heavy burden on nearly 6,000 shops in Bengaluru.

KPTA president KN Nagraj said the poultry industry employed lakhs of people in wholesale, retail and allied activities, while contributing taxes and substantial annual revenue.

"We have built and sustained this industry without seeking government grants or guarantees. The ₹5 fee was imposed suddenly, without consulting traders or examining its impact," Nagraj said.

He described poultry as agricultural produce and claimed chicken was a major source of protein for nearly 75 per cent of the population. Its nutritional importance was widely recognised during the COVID-19 pandemic, he added.

"Instead of imposing a collection fee, the government should recognise the commercial value of poultry by-products and consider a support price for them," Nagraj said.

KPTA member Mohammed Khamruddin alleged that a third-party network was behind the tender and was using civic agencies to force traders to pay through QR-code scanners. He claimed traders were initially being asked to pay ₹5 per kilogram, while the eventual target could be ₹18.

"This tender must be cancelled completely and everyone involved must be investigated," Khamruddin said.