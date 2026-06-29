ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka: Police Patrol Vehicle Slapped With ₹36,500 Fine For 71 Traffic Violations

Mysuru: A police patrol vehicle entrusted with enforcing traffic regulations has itself been booked in 71 traffic violation cases in Mysuru, raising questions about compliance within the police force. The issue came to light after an advocate shared details on social media.

According to the post, the violations involve the police department's '112' emergency response and patrol vehicle (KA-55-G-0433). A total of 71 cases were registered over a 23-month period between July 5, 2024, and June 10, 2026, primarily for occupants not wearing seat belts.

The violations were reportedly detected by the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras installed at Dodda Gadiyara, the New Court Complex, Kuvempu Nagar, Sayajirao Road, JK Maidan and Udayagiri Circle. The pending fine amounting to ₹36,500, could be halved if a 50% settlement discount is applied.

Responding to the issue, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sundar Raj said traffic laws apply equally to everyone, including government vehicles.

"Traffic laws are the same for everyone. Whoever violates the rules has committed an offence. In the case of government vehicles, the driver—not the officials or VIPs travelling in the vehicle - will be responsible for paying the fine," he said, adding that the violations involving the '112' patrol vehicle would be examined and appropriate action would be taken.