Karnataka: Police Patrol Vehicle Slapped With ₹36,500 Fine For 71 Traffic Violations
Mysuru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sundar Raj said violations involving the '112' patrol vehicle would be examined and action would be taken.
Published : June 29, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Mysuru: A police patrol vehicle entrusted with enforcing traffic regulations has itself been booked in 71 traffic violation cases in Mysuru, raising questions about compliance within the police force. The issue came to light after an advocate shared details on social media.
According to the post, the violations involve the police department's '112' emergency response and patrol vehicle (KA-55-G-0433). A total of 71 cases were registered over a 23-month period between July 5, 2024, and June 10, 2026, primarily for occupants not wearing seat belts.
The violations were reportedly detected by the Intelligent Traffic Management System (ITMS) cameras installed at Dodda Gadiyara, the New Court Complex, Kuvempu Nagar, Sayajirao Road, JK Maidan and Udayagiri Circle. The pending fine amounting to ₹36,500, could be halved if a 50% settlement discount is applied.
Responding to the issue, Mysuru Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) Sundar Raj said traffic laws apply equally to everyone, including government vehicles.
"Traffic laws are the same for everyone. Whoever violates the rules has committed an offence. In the case of government vehicles, the driver—not the officials or VIPs travelling in the vehicle - will be responsible for paying the fine," he said, adding that the violations involving the '112' patrol vehicle would be examined and appropriate action would be taken.
Advocate Puneeth, who highlighted the issue, said he noticed the patrol vehicle parked near the New Court in Mysuru and checked its registration number on the traffic portal using his mobile phone.
"I found that the vehicle had 71 traffic violation cases registered against it. I then tagged the Mysuru City Police and (Karnataka) Home Minister (Priyank Kharge) on social media and asked who would pay the fine for these violations," he said.
Confirming that the matter is under review, DCP Sundar Raj said the department had taken note of the social media post.
"The concerned patrol vehicle will be examined, and a proper inquiry will be conducted. If traffic rules have been violated, the driver of the vehicle will have to pay the fine. Necessary instructions will be issued to ensure appropriate action is taken," he said.
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