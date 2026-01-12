ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Police Seize 4 Kilos Of MDMA Worth About Rs 4 Crore From A Ugandan Woman

Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Mangaluru, Karnataka, have arrested an international narcotics dealer involved in supplying a large quantity of drugs. According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, 4 kilograms of MDMA, with a market worth of about Rs 4 crores, was seized from an Ugandan woman.

The arrested woman was systematically supplying drugs from the Jigani area of ​​Bengaluru to various parts of Mangaluru. After gathering specific information about this, a team of Mangaluru CCB police went to Bengaluru, raided and arrested her.

Before the arrest of this woman, the police had arrested six drug peddlers in Mangaluru. During their interrogation, this woman's connection came to light.

Earlier, four persons, namely Mohammad Shiab, Mohammad Naushad, Imran and Nisar Ahmed, were arrested under the Mulki police station limits, and 524 grams of MDMA were seized.