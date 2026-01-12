Karnataka Police Seize 4 Kilos Of MDMA Worth About Rs 4 Crore From A Ugandan Woman
The arrested woman was systematically supplying drugs from the Jigani area of Bengaluru to various parts of Mangaluru.
Published : January 12, 2026 at 10:50 PM IST
Mangaluru: The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police in Mangaluru, Karnataka, have arrested an international narcotics dealer involved in supplying a large quantity of drugs. According to Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, 4 kilograms of MDMA, with a market worth of about Rs 4 crores, was seized from an Ugandan woman.
The arrested woman was systematically supplying drugs from the Jigani area of Bengaluru to various parts of Mangaluru. After gathering specific information about this, a team of Mangaluru CCB police went to Bengaluru, raided and arrested her.
Before the arrest of this woman, the police had arrested six drug peddlers in Mangaluru. During their interrogation, this woman's connection came to light.
Earlier, four persons, namely Mohammad Shiab, Mohammad Naushad, Imran and Nisar Ahmed, were arrested under the Mulki police station limits, and 524 grams of MDMA were seized.
Two persons, Mohammad Iqbal and Shehraj Shahrukh, were arrested under Suratkal limits with 200 grams of drugs. The important clue given by these six accused helped the police in identifying the kingpin of this international drug network.
Police officials recently announced that 52 people were found to have consumed drugs in a recent operation against drugs, and appropriate action is being taken.
Mangaluru City Police had conducted a massive operation to maintain a safe and drug-free environment across the city in the wake of the New Year celebrations. Around 1,000 suspected persons were tested during the operation, out of which 52 were found to have consumed drugs, according to Reddy.
He said that teams from all police stations in Mangaluru city conducted these inspections, which helped them understand the patterns of drug use and strengthen measures to prevent it in the future.