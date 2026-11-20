ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Police Order Case Over Abduction Of Medic; Video Goes Viral

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the medical student was a major and had the legal right to decide where she wished to live. ( ETV Bharat )

Mangaluru (Dakshina Kannada): Karnataka's Mangaluru City Police have directed officials to register a case and investigate the alleged forcible removal of a medical student from the Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) campus by her family members. The incident came to light after a video purportedly showing the woman being taken away against her will went viral on social media.

Police Commissioner Sudheer Kumar Reddy said the woman was an adult and had the legal right to decide where she wished to live. He said officials had been instructed to register a case, investigate the incident and trace the woman.

According to claims circulating on social media platform X, the student, who belongs to the minority community, was allegedly in a relationship with a man of another community. Her family members reportedly learnt about the relationship and took her away from the college campus against her will.

Kanachur Institute of Medical Sciences campus where the medical student was abducted by her own family members. (ETV Bharat)

The video allegedly shows a group of people dragging the woman and forcing her into a vehicle. However, the circumstances surrounding the incident are yet to be established independently.

The Commissioner said that forcibly taking an adult against her will could constitute a criminal offence. He added that if the police had been alerted immediately after the incident, the vehicle could possibly have been intercepted.