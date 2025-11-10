Karnataka Police Head Constable On Bihar Election Duty Dies Of Heart Attack
Ramgarh BDO Jitendra Kumar said the deceased Head Constable's family members have been informed about his death. Further legal proceedings are underway.
Published : November 10, 2025 at 3:23 PM IST
Kaimur: A Head Constable of Karnataka Police deployed for the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections died of a cardiac arrest while on duty in Ramgarh here on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar.
The Karnataka Police team had been staying at Ramgarh High School in Bihar since arriving for election duty. Rajkumar too was deployed at the same high school campus. This morning, when a fellow personnel saw him lying down and went to wake him up, he was found unconscious. He was immediately taken to Ramgarh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Ramgarh police station in-charge informed his family members and made arrangements to send the body to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Legal procedures are underway, said Ramgarh BDO Jitendra Kumar, who later confirmed the cause of death as a heart attack.
"Head Constable Rajkumar died of a heart attack. The body has been sent to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Upon receiving information, the Ramgarh police station in-charge and his team reached the hospital and began formal procedures," the BDO said.
Second Phase Polling In Bihar
Ahead of the second phase of polling in Bihar on Tuesday (November 11), the Election Commission has set up 45,399 polling stations across 122 constituencies, including 40,073 in rural areas and 5,326 in urban regions.
A total of 3.70 crore voters are eligible to vote in this phase, including 7.69 lakh first-time voters, 943 third-gender voters, 43 NRIs, and 6,255 voters aged above 100 years. The phase covers Seemanchal, Mithilanchal, Champaran, and Magadh, where contests are largely triangular between the NDA, Mahagathbandhan, Jan Suraj, and AIMIM.
The first phase witnessed a record turnout of over 65 percent. The counting of all votes will be held on November 14.
