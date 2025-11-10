ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Police Head Constable On Bihar Election Duty Dies Of Heart Attack

Kaimur: A Head Constable of Karnataka Police deployed for the second phase of Bihar Assembly elections died of a cardiac arrest while on duty in Ramgarh here on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Rajkumar.

The Karnataka Police team had been staying at Ramgarh High School in Bihar since arriving for election duty. Rajkumar too was deployed at the same high school campus. This morning, when a fellow personnel saw him lying down and went to wake him up, he was found unconscious. He was immediately taken to Ramgarh Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Ramgarh police station in-charge informed his family members and made arrangements to send the body to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Legal procedures are underway, said Ramgarh BDO Jitendra Kumar, who later confirmed the cause of death as a heart attack.

"Head Constable Rajkumar died of a heart attack. The body has been sent to Bhabhua Sadar Hospital for post-mortem. Upon receiving information, the Ramgarh police station in-charge and his team reached the hospital and began formal procedures," the BDO said.