Karnataka Plans New Policy To Channel Rs 8,500 Cr CSR Funds To Develop Govt Schools

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government has drawn up a new Corporate and Community Social Responsibility (CCSR) policy aimed at a comprehensive development of government schools across the state, with a strong focus on mobilising corporate participation in education.

Under the proposed policy, the government plans to channel a significant portion of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds towards improving infrastructure, learning facilities, and overall educational outcomes in government-run schools.

Karnataka receives an estimated Rs 8,500 crore every year under CSR contributions from various corporate entities operating in the state, and the government has now decided to systematically utilise these funds for strengthening of public education.

The state government has been increasingly emphasising partnerships with corporate institutions to upgrade government schools.

At present, CSR and community contributions to the education sector are largely made as direct donations to individual institutions. These contributions are often influenced by location, convenience, or personal preferences of donors. Industrial units and private companies usually fund one-time infrastructure projects such as classrooms, toilets, furniture, laboratory equipment, computers, smart boards, and internet connectivity, mostly in areas close to their offices or factories.

While such efforts have helped individual institutions, the government believes a policy-driven approach is necessary to ensure equitable distribution and effective use of CSR funds. The proposed policy seeks to move away from scattered donations and create a coordinated framework that aligns corporate investments with broader public interest goals.

Student enrolment in government schools has seen a steady decline over the past decade. The enrolment dropped from 47.1 lakh in 2015–16 to 38.2 lakh in 2025–26. Also, the share of government school students in overall enrolment has fallen from 46 to 38 percent, marking a decline of 19 percent.

In contrast, enrolment in unaided private schools has increased significantly. Student count in these schools rose from 36.3 lakh in 2015–16 to 47 lakh in 2025–26, an increase of 29 percent. The number of government schools with 50 or fewer students has also grown from 21,973 in 2014–15 to 25,683 in 2025–26, highlighting concerns about viability and consolidation.

In academic year 2025–26, Karnataka has 46,137 government schools with 38.2 lakh students, and 1,319 government pre-university colleges with 2.77 lakh students. Private aided schools account for 6.13 lakh institutions with 11.16 lakh students, while unaided private schools are 16.52 lakh with 48.02 lakh students.

The objective of the new policy is to create a structured and transparent framework that promotes investments with a high public impact. The policy aims to support the development of education infrastructure, academic enhancement, and free transport facilities across the state.