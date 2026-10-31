Karnataka Plans Measures To Curb Excessive Hospital Billing, Regulate Medicine Prices
PHANA and other petitioners challenged the circular, arguing that it lacked legal authority because Karnataka had not adopted the Clinical Establishments Act.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 4:36 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is planning a series of measures to curb excessive hospital billing, regulate medicine mark-ups and improve transparency in treatment costs after receiving complaints of inflated medical bills and inadequate insurance coverage.
The move comes after an October 1 circular directed hospitals to disclose the procurement price, Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and billed price of medicines, medical devices and consumables from November 1. However, private hospital associations challenged the directive in the Karnataka High Court, prompting the government to agree to re-examine it and defer enforcement until the next hearing on November 12.
Meanwhile, Health Minister U T Khader announced broader billing and pricing reforms after meeting representatives of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) on October 22.
The government is focusing on complaints of excessive charges, particularly for cancer, cardiac and kidney treatments, which often leave patients paying substantial amounts beyond their insurance coverage.
Khader said hospitals would display the rates of major medical procedures on large, readable boards at reception counters from November 1, 2026. Since hospitals offer more than 4,000 procedures, prices for other treatments would be maintained in a register.
"There are over 4,000 medical procedures offered by hospitals and it is not possible to display all the prices. Hence, we have directed them to put up large, readable boards listing the rates of important procedures and maintain a register with the prices of other procedures," Khader said.
The government is also considering price limits for selected treatments. Khader said private hospitals would not be required to match government hospital rates because facilities differ, but said that there must be a limit on the amount hospitals can charge.
The October 1 circular issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration required hospitals to provide itemised bills showing the procurement or landing price, MRP, amount charged and applicable taxes for medicines, medical devices and consumables.
It also required hospitals to display price notices, maintain records for three years and ensure that charges did not exceed the MRP or price ceilings set by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).
PHANA and other petitioners challenged the circular, arguing that it lacked legal authority because Karnataka had not adopted the Clinical Establishments Act. They also contended that no state law mandated such disclosures, which could reveal confidential supplier arrangements, and that medicine pricing fell under the Centre's regulatory authority.
On October 30, the state government informed the High Court that it would re-examine the circular and would not insist on compliance until the next hearing. Justice C M Poonacha scheduled the matter for November 12.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, said, "We have informed the High Court that we will not insist on compliance with a circular requiring hospital to disclose the 'landing/base price' of medicines, medical devices and consumables in patient bills from 1 November."
The Health Department is examining the differences between procurement costs and the prices charged to patients.
Khader said instances of injections purchased for Rs 5,000 to Rs 6,000 reportedly being sold for as much as Rs 65,000. The government plans to meet manufacturers and distributors to examine profit margins on medicines used in cancer, cardiac and kidney treatments.
It is also considering requiring pharmaceutical companies to print the landing cost and MRP on medicine strips.
On October 27, the Supreme Court questioned the Centre and private hospitals over steep medicine mark-ups, citing a chemotherapy injection procured for Rs 11,000 but billed at Rs 1.30 lakh.
A bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta asked, "Can you show any justification for this loot?"
The court described the NPPA as a "totally defunct" regulator and said hospitals could not survive through "dacoity". It reserved its verdict on petitions seeking tighter price controls and limits on trade margins.
Khader also expressed concern that healthcare costs had increased following the entry of foreign investors into the sector. He said some hospitals acquired by investors and operated as corporate chains had subsequently raised their rates.
"According to my observation, after foreign investors have entered the healthcare market, the prices have gone up tremendously," he said.
The state plans to discuss possible restrictions and price controls with the Union government. It will also hold discussions with insurance companies over inflated hospital bills and claim settlements. Khader spoke about the cases in which a procedure costing Rs 1 lakh reportedly resulted in a bill of Rs 3 lakh, leaving patients to bear the difference.
The government will formulate a policy to prevent hospitals from withholding the bodies of deceased patients over unpaid bills. Khader said families should not be denied the bodies of their relatives because of outstanding dues.
PHANA has also raised concerns regarding regulations imposed by the Fire Department, the Karnataka State Pollution Control Board and the Karnataka Private Medical Establishments Act.
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