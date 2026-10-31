ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Plans Measures To Curb Excessive Hospital Billing, Regulate Medicine Prices

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government is planning a series of measures to curb excessive hospital billing, regulate medicine mark-ups and improve transparency in treatment costs after receiving complaints of inflated medical bills and inadequate insurance coverage.

The move comes after an October 1 circular directed hospitals to disclose the procurement price, Maximum Retail Price (MRP) and billed price of medicines, medical devices and consumables from November 1. However, private hospital associations challenged the directive in the Karnataka High Court, prompting the government to agree to re-examine it and defer enforcement until the next hearing on November 12.

Meanwhile, Health Minister U T Khader announced broader billing and pricing reforms after meeting representatives of the Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA) on October 22.

Karnataka Plans Measures to Curb Excessive Hospital Billing, Regulate Medicine Prices (ETV Bharat)

The government is focusing on complaints of excessive charges, particularly for cancer, cardiac and kidney treatments, which often leave patients paying substantial amounts beyond their insurance coverage.

Khader said hospitals would display the rates of major medical procedures on large, readable boards at reception counters from November 1, 2026. Since hospitals offer more than 4,000 procedures, prices for other treatments would be maintained in a register.

"There are over 4,000 medical procedures offered by hospitals and it is not possible to display all the prices. Hence, we have directed them to put up large, readable boards listing the rates of important procedures and maintain a register with the prices of other procedures," Khader said.

The government is also considering price limits for selected treatments. Khader said private hospitals would not be required to match government hospital rates because facilities differ, but said that there must be a limit on the amount hospitals can charge.

The October 1 circular issued by the Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration required hospitals to provide itemised bills showing the procurement or landing price, MRP, amount charged and applicable taxes for medicines, medical devices and consumables.

It also required hospitals to display price notices, maintain records for three years and ensure that charges did not exceed the MRP or price ceilings set by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA).

PHANA and other petitioners challenged the circular, arguing that it lacked legal authority because Karnataka had not adopted the Clinical Establishments Act. They also contended that no state law mandated such disclosures, which could reveal confidential supplier arrangements, and that medicine pricing fell under the Centre's regulatory authority.

On October 30, the state government informed the High Court that it would re-examine the circular and would not insist on compliance until the next hearing. Justice C M Poonacha scheduled the matter for November 12.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, K Srinivas, Commissioner of Food Safety and Drug Administration, said, "We have informed the High Court that we will not insist on compliance with a circular requiring hospital to disclose the 'landing/base price' of medicines, medical devices and consumables in patient bills from 1 November."