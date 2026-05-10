Karnataka Planning And Statistics Minister D Sudhakar Dies
Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and the MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.
Published : May 10, 2026 at 8:51 AM IST
Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar died in the early hours of Sunday after a prolonged illness, according to a medical bulletin. He was 66. The planning and statistics minister breathed his last at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences here. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months.
"Honourable Minister Mr Sudhakar D, 66 yrs old, was declared dead at 3.15 am on 10.05.2026 in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Electronic City," Dr R Chinnadurai, Medical Director of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, said in the bulletin. Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and the MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.
Funeral tomorrow
According to family sources of the minister, arrangements have been made for the public viewing of the minister's mortal remains at Nehru Maidan in Hiriyur from 12 noon to 4 pm on Sunday. Later, the rituals will be performed at his residence in Challakere. Arrangements have also been made for public viewing at Challakere D. Sudhakar Stadium. Family sources said that the funeral rituals will be held on Monday, around 3 to 4 pm.
'Painful Moment'
ನಮ್ಮ ಸರ್ಕಾರದ ಯೋಜನೆ ಮತ್ತು ಸಾಂಖ್ಯಿಕ ಸಚಿವರು, ಹಿರಿಯ ನಾಯಕರು ಆಗಿದ್ದ ಡಿ.ಸುಧಾಕರ್ ಅವರ ಅಕಾಲಿಕ ನಿಧನದಿಂದ ದುಃಖಿತನಾಗಿದ್ದೇನೆ. ಕಳೆದ ಕೆಲವು ದಿನಗಳಿಂದ ಅನಾರೋಗ್ಯ ನಿಮಿತ್ತ ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ದಾಖಲಾಗಿ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ಪಡೆಯುತ್ತಿದ್ದರು. ಇತ್ತೀಚೆಗೆ ನಾನು ಖುದ್ದು ಆಸ್ಪತ್ರೆಗೆ ಭೇಟಿನೀಡಿ ಸುಧಾಕರ್ ಅವರಿಗೆ ಚಿಕಿತ್ಸೆ ನೀಡುತ್ತಿದ್ದ ವೈದ್ಯರಿಂದ… pic.twitter.com/2OO7VvWLrs— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 10, 2026
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah expressed grief over the loss of his cabinet colleague. In a post on X, he called him a "man of immense concern and dedication towards public service". "I am deeply saddened by the untimely demise of D. Sudhakar, who served as the Planning and Information Department Minister and a senior leader in our government. He was admitted to the hospital due to illness for the past few days and was undergoing treatment. Recently, I personally visited the hospital and got information about his health from the doctor who was treating him. At that time, I had a strong hope that he would recover," he said.
"Sudhakar was a man of immense concern and dedication towards public service. People like him should have been among the people for a long time. Despite the continuous efforts of the doctors and the prayers of all of us, Sudhakar has left us today. This is a very painful moment," he added.
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