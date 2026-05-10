ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Planning And Statistics Minister D Sudhakar Dies

Bengaluru: Karnataka Minister D Sudhakar died in the early hours of Sunday after a prolonged illness, according to a medical bulletin. He was 66. The planning and statistics minister breathed his last at the Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences here. He had been undergoing treatment for a lung infection for the past two months.

"Honourable Minister Mr Sudhakar D, 66 yrs old, was declared dead at 3.15 am on 10.05.2026 in Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, Electronic City," Dr R Chinnadurai, Medical Director of Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences, said in the bulletin. Sudhakar was a senior Congress leader and the MLA from Hiriyur in Chitradurga district.

Funeral tomorrow

According to family sources of the minister, arrangements have been made for the public viewing of the minister's mortal remains at Nehru Maidan in Hiriyur from 12 noon to 4 pm on Sunday. Later, the rituals will be performed at his residence in Challakere. Arrangements have also been made for public viewing at Challakere D. Sudhakar Stadium. Family sources said that the funeral rituals will be held on Monday, around 3 to 4 pm.