ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka PhD Student Found Dead In Pond On Kerala Agricultural University campus

Thrissur: A 25-year-old PhD student from Karnataka was found dead in a pond on the Kerala Agricultural University campus at Vellanikkara in the early hours of Saturday, prompting police to launch a detailed investigation. The deceased was identified as Kishore Kumar Gowda, a first-year PhD student in the Department of Vegetable Science. He was staying at the university hostel.

According to police, Gowda was found in a pond at the Fruit Crops Research Station on the university campus between 12.05 am and 1 am. Fire and Rescue Services personnel retrieved him from the water and shifted him to Thrissur District Hospital, where doctors declared him dead at 2.50 am, they said.