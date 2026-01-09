ETV Bharat / state

Karnataka Objects To Kerala's Move Mandating Malayalam As First Language In Kannada-Medium Schools

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Friday took serious objection to the Kerala Government's decision to mandate learning Malayalam as the first language in Kannada schools in Kerala and urged the neighbouring state government to withdraw its coercive approach. The Kerala assembly in October passed the Malayalam Language Bill 2025, making Malayalam the compulsory first language in schools in Kannada medium schools. The bill now awaits the assent of the Government. There are about 202 Kannada medium schools in the border district of Kasaragodu, adjoining the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka. "The proposed bill by mandating compulsory Malayalam as the first language even in Kannada-medium schools, strikes at the heart of linguistic freedom and the lived reality of Kerala’s border districts, especially Kasaragod," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on X. While acknowledging Kerala's right to promote Malayalam, Siddaramaiah said such a promotion should not become an imposition. "Therefore, I urge the Kerala Government to withdraw this coercive approach and uphold India’s constitutional morality. If this Bill becomes an Act, Karnataka will do everything to oppose it, using all the rights granted by our Constitution," Siddaramaiah said while assuring to stand with every Kannadiga residing in Kasaragod.