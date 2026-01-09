Karnataka Objects To Kerala's Move Mandating Malayalam As First Language In Kannada-Medium Schools
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah termed the move "coercive strikes at the very heart of linguistic freedom."
Published : January 9, 2026 at 3:37 PM IST
Bengaluru: The Karnataka Government on Friday took serious objection to the Kerala Government's decision to mandate learning Malayalam as the first language in Kannada schools in Kerala and urged the neighbouring state government to withdraw its coercive approach.
The Kerala assembly in October passed the Malayalam Language Bill 2025, making Malayalam the compulsory first language in schools in Kannada medium schools. The bill now awaits the assent of the Government. There are about 202 Kannada medium schools in the border district of Kasaragodu, adjoining the Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka.
"The proposed bill by mandating compulsory Malayalam as the first language even in Kannada-medium schools, strikes at the heart of linguistic freedom and the lived reality of Kerala’s border districts, especially Kasaragod," Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said on X.
India’s unity rests on respecting every language and every citizen’s right to learn in their mother tongue.— Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) January 8, 2026
While acknowledging Kerala's right to promote Malayalam, Siddaramaiah said such a promotion should not become an imposition. "Therefore, I urge the Kerala Government to withdraw this coercive approach and uphold India’s constitutional morality. If this Bill becomes an Act, Karnataka will do everything to oppose it, using all the rights granted by our Constitution," Siddaramaiah said while assuring to stand with every Kannadiga residing in Kasaragod.
Further, he said, as per the Constitution, no government can trample the rights of linguistic minorities. Articles 29 and 30 protect the right to conserve language and administer educational institutions of choice; Article 350A casts a duty to provide facilities for instruction in the mother tongue at the primary stage; and Article 350B mandates oversight for linguistic minority safeguards. "Coercion in language policy goes against both the letter and spirit of these protections," he added.
He also stated that for children of linguistic minorities, language is not a “subject” alone, it is identity, dignity, access and opportunity, asserting that when the State compels a single “first language” choice, it burdens students who learn in their mother tongue. It also disrupts academic progression and confidence, narrows the freedom to choose a second language, and weakens minority-run institutions and minority-medium education ecosystems.
In Kasaragod’s border belt, generations have studied in Kannada-medium schools and relied on Kannada in daily life and education. Local representatives have long pointed out that a large majority, figures even cited around 70% in parts of the district, prefer Kannada learning and the Kannada script ecosystem. "This is not a threat to Malayalam, it is a testament to India’s plural culture, where languages coexist without fear,” the CM said.
Kannada and Culture Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi urged the Centre to intervene in the matter to protect the interests of Kannada-medium students in Kerala. "The Centre must immediately send the Language Director to Kerala to ensure that the Kerala Government does not proceed further in the matter," he urged.
Further, he said a delegation from the Karnataka Government will soon be sent to the Kerala Governor to urge him not to give his assent to the Malayalam Language Bill after discussing with the Chief Minister.
Pro-Kannada organisations also urged the state government to send a delegation of ministers to Kasaragodu to express solidarity with Kannadigas there.